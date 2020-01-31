Dominic Thiem Advances To First Australian Open Final Against Novak Djokovic

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 31: Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after winning a point during … [+] his Men’s Singles Semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day twelve of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Dominic Thiem has already played in two Grand Slam finals, losing to a member of tennis’ “Big Three” on both occasions.

Now he’s into his third Grand Slam final and will once again have to overcome someone in the “Big Three.”

The 26-year-old Austrian and No. 5 seed advanced to his first Australian Open final by taking out No. 7 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday.

Thiem’s reward?

A date on Sunday with seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who is seeking his 17th career Grand Slam crown. Roger Federer, whom Djokovic beat in straight sets in the semis, is the all-time men’s leader with 20 and Rafael Nadal, whom Thiem vanquished in the quarterfinals, is second with 19.

After losing in the last two French Open finals against Nadal, Thiem will now try to win the first major title of his career against the 32-year-old Djokovic while becoming the first player outside the “Big Three” to win a major since Stan Wawrinka captured the 2016 U.S. Open. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won the last 12 major titles. No player under 30 currently holds a Grand Slam title.

After losing the first set, Thiem rebounded to win the second to even the match. He then seized the third-set tiebreak in relatively easy fashion to take a two-sets-to-one lead.

In the fourth set tiebreak, Thiem got out to a quick 3-0 lead after Zverev lost both of his first two serves.

Thiem won the match with a forehand volley winner after a rally.

The 22-year-old Zverev, who has been as high as No. 3 in the world, has won 11 career titles but was playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal after falling short of expectations through the first several years of his promising career.

