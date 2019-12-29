Dominique Jones, Playing Near North Korea, Leading Chinese Basketball Association In Scoring

DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against … [+] Dominique Jones #20 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 24, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Dominique Jones was a rising NBA star. As seen above, he was considered good enough to defend Kobe Bryant.

But he has been out of the NBA for six seasons now, plying his trade in the Chinese Basketball Association playing for the Jilin Northeast Tigers in far Northeast China — close to North Korea and Russia.

And he is doing his thing especially well this season, leading the CBA in scoring at 38.0 points per game for a 12-10 team that currently sits in 11th place in China, where the top 12 teams qualify for the postseason.

He’s just a robo truck power forward in a guard’s body,” said Coach Bobby Gonzalez, who was with Jones last season when he was coaching in the CBA. “It’s sort of like he’s Eric Bledsoe, but bigger and stronger. They literally can’t stop him over there. He’s just a bucket-getter.”

Jones is teammates with Eli Holman, who is represented by the same agent, Adam Pensack who represents Keifer Sykes, who was profiled by Forbes.com earlier this season.

And as Pensack said in that article, the combination of money and a shorter season in China makes it especially appealing.

In Jones’ case, he has been playing almost exclusively in China for the past six seasons, although there were brief stops in pro leagues in Puerto Rico and Iran. And Jilin, located in northeast China above the 43rd parallel, is two things during basketball season: cold and colder.

“It’s seriously cold, no joke,” Gonzalez said. “Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The people are wearing huge fur coats and hats … remember, it’s almost in Western Russia. But one of the cool things is that the gym where we played is one of the oldest in the country and was built by the Russians.

Jones has missed the past two games, both losses, and the Northern Tigers have lost four straight and five of six.

But his scoring average is almost two points better than that of the league’s second-leading scorer, Darius Adams, an undersized American baller out of Decatur, Illinois who also has made his name overseas rather than sticking with the D-League or G-League as so many players are encouraged to do now.

Many of the players competing in China were NBA candidates before the existence of two-way contracts, which have allowed NBA teams to shuffle young players back and forth between the parent club and their minor-league affiliates. But for players in their late 20s or early 30s, the money is too good and the risk too low to do anything but play in the country where the NBA can no longer be seen on TV.

Third in the CBA in scoring is Joseph Young of Nanjing, followed by Jonathan Gibson of Jiangsu and Courtney Fortson of Sichuan.

Americans comprise the entirety of the Top 10 CBA scoring leaders, so those teams are getting their money’s worth this season.

