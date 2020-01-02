Don Larsen, Yankees Pitcher Who Threw The Only World Series Perfect Game, Dies At 90

(Original Caption) New York Yankee’s pitcher Don Larsen delivers a third-strike pitch to dodger … [+] pinch-hitter Dale Mitchell for the final out in the first perfect game in World Series history here. Second baseman Billy Martin stands in front of the scoreboard which tells the story. The Yankees won, 2-0.

Bettmann Archive

Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, died January 1, 2020, in Hayden Lake, Idaho, due to complications from esophageal cancer. The 90-year-old passed away after a brief stay in hospice care.

Larsen’s signature career moment came during Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. His spotless performance was one of the biggest surprises in baseball history, as Larsen only lasted 1 2/3 innings after being tagged for four runs to start Game 2. Surprisingly, manager Casey Stengel gave Larsen the ball to start Game 5.

Displaying impeccable control, he ran through the formidable Brooklyn lineup, allowing only one batter (Pee Wee Reese) to reach a three-ball count. His closest scare came in the second inning when Jackie Robinson hit a shot that bounced off third baseman Andy Carey’s glove and went right to shortstop Gil McDougald who completed the unlikely assist to retire Robinson. Mickey Mantle also prevented a hit when he chased down a Gil Hodges drive in the fifth inning.

With two outs in the ninth, the Dodgers sent pinch-hitter Dale Mitchell as their last hope to break Larsen’s perfect game. Mitchell, who was a career .312 hitter, took a 1-2 fastball on the outside part of the plate for strike three. The ensuing image of Yogi Berra leaping into Don Larsen’s embrace is one of the most iconic images from baseball’s Golden Era. The batterymates remained linked throughout their retirement, as they traveled the country attending memorabilia shows for countless autograph signings.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 8: Pitcher Don Larsen (r), of the New York Yankees, wraps his arms around … [+] catcher Yogi Berra #8 after the final pitch of Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in New York. Larsen pitched the first perfect game in World Series history as the Yankees defeated Sal Maglie and the Dodgers, 2-0. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Born August 7, 1929, in Michigan City, Indiana, Larsen’s parents moved to San Diego when he was a teenager. He became a star baseball and basketball player at Point Loma High School, turning down multiple college basketball scholarships to sign with the St. Louis Browns in 1947.

Larsen slowly made his way through the Browns’ minor league system until the United States Army drafted him for military service in 1951. He served in the Korean War for two years, getting discharged right before 1953 spring training. Larsen pitched well enough to join the Browns for their last season in St. Louis, starting the first of his 14 major league seasons.

While Larsen’s control allowed for his record-setting World Series performance, he struggled with his command during his entire career, posting a career 81-91 record with seven different teams, which included a 21-loss season with the hapless 1954 Baltimore Orioles. Despite his control problems, teams valued his willingness to take the ball both as a starter and reliever. Also, Larsen’s athletic abilities shined at the plate, as he hit 14 career home runs, appearing often as a pinch hitter, even playing twice in the outfield.

Larsen finished his big-league career in 1967 and spent one more season in the minors before finally hanging it up in 1968. He eventually settled in for 25 years as a salesman for the Blake, Moffett & Towne Paper Company in San Jose, California.

On July 18, 1999, Larsen was invited to Yankee Stadium for “Yogi Berra Day” to celebrate their 1956 World Series masterpiece. He threw out the first pitch to Berra and stayed the entire game. He watched Cone make history, hurling a perfect game after Larsen finished commemorating his own.

Larsen was a fixture at Yankees Old-Timer’s Day, drawing tremendous attention every time he graced the field. As time progressed, Larsen slowly became the last surviving player from both the Dodgers and Yankees perfect game lineups. He also gained attention as one the few remaining Browns alumni, attending their most recent reunion in August 2019.

Even though Larsen spent the next 60-plus years entertaining questions about his shining moment, he never grew tired of telling his story. He enjoyed the adulation and being well enough to travel in his 80s to connect with his adoring fans.

“I didn’t ask for all of this,” he said in a 2017 interview. “It came with the territory, and I try to treat it as such. I’ve enjoyed meeting a lot of nice people and having fun. It’s important to live a little if your health is OK.”

Source