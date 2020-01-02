Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Generous $2,020 Tip At IHOP To Kick Off 2020

Key background: It’s not the first time Wahlberg has left a very generous tip for servers. After spending just over $80 at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Waffle House—a chain which he is known to frequent—in mid-2017, Wahlberg left a whopping $2,000 tip for the overnight servers. Later that same month, he also gave a $500 tip to three members of staff at a Waffle House in Edgewood, Maryland. In November, 2017, he left a total of $1,000 in tips at another Waffle House, this time in Indiana.
It’s not the first time the actor has left a generous tip.
Topline: Actor Donnie Wahlberg ushered in the new year with some very positive karma, generously tipping over $2,000 to his server at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, where he dined with his wife.
- Wahlberg’s wife, radio host and actress Jenny McCarthy, tweeted out a picture of the receipt on Wednesday, with the caption: “Donnie Wahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.”
- Many people responded to the tweet, thanking the Sixth Sense and “Blue Bloods” actor for his generosity, since the total bill was only $78.
- In a note on the receipt, Wahlberg wished his server a “Happy New Year,” adding in “2020 tip challenge” with a smiley face at the bottom.
- The “2020 tip challenge” hashtag is a trend that seemingly started with Alpena, Michigan, restaurant server Danielle Franzoni.
- On a $23 bill, someone left her a $2,020 tip, with the same message that Wahlberg has now used: “Happy New Year. 2020 tip challenge,” according to CBS.
Key background: It’s not the first time Wahlberg has left a very generous tip for servers. After spending just over $80 at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Waffle House—a chain which he is known to frequent—in mid-2017, Wahlberg left a whopping $2,000 tip for the overnight servers. Later that same month, he also gave a $500 tip to three members of staff at a Waffle House in Edgewood, Maryland. In November, 2017, he left a total of $1,000 in tips at another Waffle House, this time in Indiana.