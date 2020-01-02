Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Generous $2,020 Tip At IHOP To Kick Off 2020

Many people responded to the tweet, thanking the Sixth Sense and “Blue Bloods” actor for his generosity, since the total bill was only $78.

Topline: Actor Donnie Wahlberg ushered in the new year with some very positive karma, generously tipping over $2,000 to his server at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, where he dined with his wife.

Wahlberg’s wife, radio host and actress Jenny McCarthy, tweeted out a picture of the receipt on Wednesday, with the caption: “Donnie Wahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.”

Many people responded to the tweet, thanking the Sixth Sense and “Blue Bloods” actor for his generosity, since the total bill was only $78.

In a note on the receipt, Wahlberg wished his server a “Happy New Year,” adding in “2020 tip challenge” with a smiley face at the bottom.

The “2020 tip challenge” hashtag is a trend that seemingly started with Alpena, Michigan, restaurant server Danielle Franzoni.

On a $23 bill, someone left her a $2,020 tip, with the same message that Wahlberg has now used: “Happy New Year. 2020 tip challenge,” according to CBS.

Key background: It’s not the first time Wahlberg has left a very generous tip for servers. After spending just over $80 at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Waffle House—a chain which he is known to frequent—in mid-2017, Wahlberg left a whopping $2,000 tip for the overnight servers. Later that same month, he also gave a $500 tip to three members of staff at a Waffle House in Edgewood, Maryland. In November, 2017, he left a total of $1,000 in tips at another Waffle House, this time in Indiana.