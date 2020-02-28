Don’t Abandon Your Employees: The Solution To The Employee Empowerment Puzzle

Getty

Despite the best of intentions, employee empowerment can have unintended negative consequences if not executed correctly. Today’s business leaders support the idea of giving employees more independence and more room to exercise discretion, and that is a positive development. Doing so can lead to greater engagement, initiative, and innovation.

However, giving your employees more autonomy does not mean leaving them alone. If anything, as a two-part McKinsey series points out, empowerment-driven management requires more involvement on the part of supervisors, not less.

The false choice of hands-on vs. hands-off

It is easy to fall into the trap of framing one’s choice of management style in terms of two extremes. Either you choose to be a hands-on manager who hovers and micro-manages. Or you step away and adopt a hands-off approach, giving your employees a directive and then leaving them alone to carry it out.

This hands-on/hands-off dichotomy is a false choice. Micro-managing stifles independent initiative and engagement. On the other hand, a strictly hands-off approach rarely works and frequently backfires. A familiar scenario plays out where the manager maintains distance until something goes wrong or timelines are not met. Then the manager steps in and takes over—reverting to the old command-and-control model they were trying to avoid in the first place.

Managing and leading by empowerment is very much a “high-touch contact sport,” according to McKinsey. Such an approach is a third way that strikes a delicate balance: remaining hands-on while letting go of the need to control.

Empowerment + coaching = results

Some managers try to split the difference between hands-on and hand-off by adopting the “cheerleader” approach: mostly staying hands-off, “but episodically swooping in to tell people how great they are.” That approach does not work either.

There are no shortcuts in effective empowerment-driven management. Empowerment requires capacity building, which in turn requires coaching. Yes, it helps to begin with a clear directive and well-defined expectations. But that must be followed up with active coaching and support, and strategic guidance and guardrails in order to keep the employee on task and on track.

“Genuine empowerment requires leaders to be involved, to be of service, to coach and mentor, to guide, to inspire,” McKinsey concludes. And “it means frequent, highly involved interactions, just of a different nature than the autocratic and controlling style.”

That commitment in time and energy pays off. A frequent frustration with empowerment management is that it results in slow and flawed decision-making. Yet, in other research, McKinsey finds that when employees are empowered to make decisions and receive sufficient coaching from leaders, the resulting decisions are far more likely to be high quality and speedy.

Challenges for empowerment-driven management

In the second part of the series, McKinsey presents some of the potential challenges leaders might face in implementing employee empowerment. It is easy to embrace empowerment as a trendy buzzword but making it a reality takes work.

If execution falls behind schedule or runs into difficulties, it is tempting to revert to “the comfort of a co-dependent relationship” in which the employee relies heavily on their boss. As every leader knows, in the short term, it is more time-consuming to teach someone to do something than to do it yourself.

Incentives often reinforce the tendency to take shortcuts. Performance evaluation systems tend to reward results and the avoidance of failure—and to disincentivize learning, coaching, and servant leadership. Leaders committed to empowerment must create a culture that provides employees the space to step up, learn, and evolve, and that rewards them for doing so.

Successful empowerment

First, leaders and managers must provide clear guidance and well-defined roles. It is especially crucial to establish who makes final decisions.

Second, managers must resist the temptation to delegate decisions—only to step in later and make those decisions when difficulty arises. Intervention should be in the form of giving employees options and teaching them how to make good decisions.

Third, leaders must build capacity and a culture that truly fosters empowerment. Capacity building involves teaching leadership skills as well as technical skills: how to say no, how to have difficult conversations, how to manage time, how to approach tough decisions. A culture that promotes empowerment, in turn, must consist of equal parts support and accountability.

These are the values and practices I teach as an executive coach. Leading an organization marked by high levels of engagement, motivation, and innovation demands a daily investment in developing employees on every level. There are no shortcuts. An empowered workforce is a more productive and happy one. Leaders who commit to the path of employee empowerment will be rewarded in the long run.

