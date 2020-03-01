Don’t Expect Tech To Save Us From Coronavirus

The organizations best equipped to gather and analyze travelers’ health data during a pandemic aren’t doing it. Here’s why.

Travelers in the security line at San Francisco International Airport on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. … [+] Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

© 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

U.S. airports, currently considered hubs of viral plague, are woefully ill-equipped to deal with the spread of COVID-19, despite knowing more about each passenger than they ever have before.

In the past few years, airport reliance on artificial intelligence and advanced technology to screen passengers has advanced at a stunning rate, in an effort to keep up with increasing traffic. By 2035, airports will be struggling to process 7.2 billion passengers—a near doubling since 2016—according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Right now, of course, that sounds like 7.2 billion potential carriers of disease. But there’s no need to be an alarmist. This isn’t the first communicable virus ever to infiltrate international airlines (Ebola, bird flu, SARS, etc.). Plus, we have saran wrap. We have rockets. We have Mike Pence. Surely we have a standard operating procedure for containment, right? Wrong.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state in a recent report that data collection is key to fighting biological battles: “Technologies and surveillance systems play an integral, increasing, and evolving role in supporting public health responses to outbreaks or other urgent public health events.” Though this advisory comes directly from the CDC’s “Epidemic Intelligence Service,” an organization designed to guide us through this mess, it bears no resemblance to what’s actually happening.

THE STATUS QUO

Currently, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can tell you every country you’ve ever visited and help protect you from terrorist attacks—but it does not screen anyone for the coronavirus. Its organizational higher-up, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has a different plan in mind. Here it is:

“The department stood up that medical screening in a very rapid fashion using contracts from our CWMD (Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction) office, and we continue to provide those contracts at those 11 airports,” says Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security Secretary.

Last month, Mr. Wolf directed all flights from China and all passengers who have traveled to China within the last 14 days to be routed through one of these 11 U.S. airports: JFK, LAX, ORD, SFO, SEA, HNL, ATL, IAD, EWR, DFW, and DTW. At these airports, the U.S. Government has established “enhanced screening procedures” and the capacity to quarantine passengers, if needed. The CWMD office, responsible for handling bioterrorism, processes the contracts he’s referring to. Their ‘screenings’ involve the use of test kits, which are supposed to provide a positive or negative result, but are proving unreliable and inaccurate according to Mount Sinai doctors. They say it is far too easy to get a false read on this flu-like virus, which is just one of the reasons this strategy is painfully inadequate.

Though the coronavirus outbreak has sickened more than 87,500 worldwide, according to official counts as of this publication, DHS is only performing medical screenings on passengers who have traveled to China within the last 14 days. Meanwhile, countries with more than 90 confirmed cases as of February 27, 2020, include: China, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, and South Korea (according to IATA’s latest report.)

To be fair, there is a major difference between security checkpoint screening and monitoring the physical health of passengers. Neither the TSA nor the CDC are going to fix this, because the truth is, biometric data collection alone is not capable of piecing together the full picture of who has or doesn’t have COVID-19. Here’s why:

WHAT DOCTORS SAY

“One of the reasons that outbreak is so difficult to contain is that you could be completely asymptomatic for days and still be transmitting the infection to somebody else,” says Dr. Adam Bernheim, Cardiothoracic Radiologist at The Mount Sinai Hospital, who has just released a study enabling hospitals to confirm or rule out COVID-19 based on CT images. “On the other hand, an overwhelming majority of patients with symptoms like fever and shortness of breath do not have coronavirus.”

In other words, it’s nearly impossible to scale a screening program in an airport that’s going to effectively isolate people with coronavirus versus those that don’t. As of now, there isn’t a technological answer to this diagnostic problem.

“Diagnosis is really a three-pronged approach,” Bernheim explains. “First, there’s the clinical information: the symptoms, and a travel history to a place with known exposure. All of that is helpful. The second piece of the puzzle are these test kits, which take a sample of a productive cough, or swab your nose or mouth. The third thing is radiology, which is my field. The problem is the test kits actually produce a lot of false positives and false negatives. More than 100 manufacturers actually make the test kits, and it’s all very rushed. The reliability and accuracy of the kits is very questionable. They’re a red herring.”

A CAT scan, by contrast, can show the presence of COVID-19 in the lungs very clearly. A normal lung appears black on a CT scan (it’s just air). When the lung is diseased, it turns grey and white. These grey and white spots have a very round shape, and are evidently very unusual for other pneumonias. According to Mount Sinai physicians, the shape and location in the lung of these spots, along the edge of the lung, are the clearest indication of the presence of coronavirus. Once diagnosed, other decisions about isolation can be made with more certainty. Trouble is, airports aren’t hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) echoed Dr. Bernheim’s comments in this statement: “It is generally considered that entry screening offers little benefit, while requiring considerable resources. In case of symptoms suggestive to respiratory illness before, during or after travel, the travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share travel history with their health care provider.” In other words, we’re on our own.

GODSPEED, DEAR VOYAGER

Rather than safeguarding passengers from disease, airport tech seems to be simply helping us cope with the existential crisis of waiting in long lines. In this time of COVID-19 mania, airports are not the first line of defense authorities might lead us to believe. And let’s face it; commercial air travel is a dirty business. Though first-class seats and tray tables are generally wiped down between flights, coach tray tables and windows do not get cleaned until overnight. There simply isn’t enough time between flights to do the job, U.S. carriers claim.

Thus, to the chorus of Cassandras, I add: If you must fly, don’t ever, for any reason, touch your tray table. Because there isn’t an algorithm in the world that can save you from… whatever lives there.

Source