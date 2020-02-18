Home Technology Don’t Ground These Sneakers
Technology

Don’t Ground These Sneakers

written by Forbes February 18, 2020
Don’t Ground These Sneakers

Nike Vaporfly

Nike has produced a sneaker called the Vaporfly that is roiling the sports world. Its technology, according to critics and competitors, gives users an “unfair” advantage in elite running races, thereby threatening the integrity of the sport. It appears the shoes won’t be banned in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics; however, the world governing body for track and field is trying to curb further improvements in this technology. 

Huh? What’s the big deal here? We’re not talking about drugs. Isn’t sports equipment supposed to get better? The way Vaporflys are constructed reduces a runner’s “energy cost.” Runners love them. Winners of recent marathons, at which records were set, wore versions of the sneaker. Naturally, Nike’s competitors are unhappy that prestige (and amateur) athletes are flocking to Vaporflys. They would be delighted to see Vaporflys banned in competitions—for now. They’re scrambling to create their own versions—free-market competition works! 

Over the years sneakers have made quantum leaps in comfort, style and durability. So have sports fabrics and other kinds of equipment. Isn’t this what progress is supposed to be all about? 

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Today’s Best Costco Deals: $800 Off iPhone 11...

January 19, 2020

How (And Where) To Buy Prescription Glasses Online

December 19, 2019

Walmart’s Best Deals: Consoles, Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs

December 18, 2019

The Future Of Clinical Trials? Here Is A...

January 13, 2020

‘MLB The Show 20’ News: 3 New Legends...

February 7, 2020

This Week’s Full Moon Occurs At 12:12 On...

December 10, 2019

Amazon Sale Alert: Here Are The Best New...

December 24, 2019

Candid Is Using AI To Give You Straighter...

December 15, 2019

‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 6 Recap And Review: ‘The...

December 13, 2019

Putting The Art In Artificial Intelligence: A Conversation...

December 12, 2019