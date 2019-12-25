Don’t Overthink The LA Clippers’ Record, They’re Fine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers … [+] laugh on the bench during a 120-99 win over the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Yes, the Clippers have 10 losses going into Christmas, but they’ve only lost 3 times with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup.

One of the hardest things to convince an NBA fan, is warning them not to be reactionary. Yes, there is some stock to put into the regular season. Yes, there is some stock put into the win/loss records, season series, and the standings. However, some teams are just flat out harder to gauge than others. Never forget that in 2014 the Brooklyn Nets swept the Miami Heat in the regular season, then proceeded to lose in 5 games against them in the playoffs. Currently, the 2020 LA Clippers are one of those hard teams to gauge.

A Tough Early Schedule

According to multiple sites, including ESPN, the Clippers have had a top 10 strength of schedule; ESPN specifically put them at number six. Within the time frame that the Clippers went 22-10, they’ve had 7 back-to-backs. Out of the 32 games that they’ve played, 22% of them were back-to-backs. Not only that, they’ve already had six instances of 3 games in 4 nights. Every single one of those instances involved a road game. When analyzing these countless consecutive games, one can see where some of the unexpected losses can come from.

November 14: Loss against the New Orleans Pelicans (3rd game in 4 nights, second night of a back-to-back, on the road).

November 29: Loss against the San Antonio Spurs (3rd game in 4 nights, 4th game in 6 nights, on the road).

December 14: Loss against the Chicago Bulls (3rd game in 4 nights, 5th game in 7 nights, second night of a back-to-back, all on the road).

December 22: Loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, (second night of a back-to-back, on the road).

Of the Clippers’ 10 losses, 4 of them were either on the second night of a back-to-back, or a 3rd game in 4 nights. Those other 6 losses were against the: Suns, Jazz, Bucks, Rockets, Bucks, Rockets. Out of those 6 losses, two of them had no Kawhi Leonard & Paul George (Jazz, Bucks), two had just Kawhi Leonard (Suns, Rockets), and two had both Kawhi Leonard / Paul George (Bucks, Rockets).

In the last 9 games alone, the Clippers have already had 3 back-to-backs. Comparatively speaking, the Lakers/Rockets/Nuggets have all only had 1 back-to-back in the last 9 games. Speaking overall, the Lakers/Rockets/Nuggets have all only had 3 total back-to-backs, as opposed to the Clippers’ 7.

While there may be fatigue in all of these numerous back-to-backs, the bigger issue is the health attached with it.

Health & Injuries

The worst part about a back-to-back for the Clippers is the fact that Kawhi Leonard isn’t healthy enough to play in them. The team is already at an inherent disadvantage from a fatigue standpoint, but it becomes doubled specifically for the Clippers with the loss of a superstar player.

So far, the team hasn’t had the best luck in terms of health:

Kawhi Leonard – Missed 9 games

Paul George – Missed 11 games

Landry Shamet – Missed 17 games

Patrick Beverley – Missed 5 games

Lou Williams – Missed 2 games

JaMychal Green – Missed 9 games

The Clippers have literally not had a single practice together as a fully functioning unit, because Paul George missed the off-season with a shoulder injury. In fact, tonight’s Christmas game will be the very first time they’ve all played together in a game. Breaking down their 10 losses, this is what they look like health-wise.

Only Kawhi Leonard: 7-2

Only Paul George: 4-3

No Kawhi & PG: 0-2

Both Kawhi & PG: 11-3

Overall Thoughts

The Clippers have had some pretty bad losses this season – Pelicans, Bulls, Thunder, and Spurs. In all reality, they really should be 25-7. However, every single one of those losses have been at the end of a road back-to-back, or a third game in four nights. The only two losses that felt like they were flat out beaten, while healthy, were against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Houston Rockets.

Those situations won’t happen in the playoffs. They aren’t going to miss Kawhi Leonard in a back-to-back during the playoffs. The fact remains, they’re a fantastic team when they have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup, and have only lost 3 games with them. Until that fact changes, there is no need to overthink or worry about the LA Clippers.

