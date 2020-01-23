Doomsday Clock Set 100 Seconds To Midnight, Issuing Dire Warning Of Apocalypse

During a Thursday press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., former California governor Jerry Brown, Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland and former UN secretary general Ban ki-moon unveiled the clock’s new time.

Rachel Bronson, the group’s president and CEO, said “Today we feel no more optimistic” about the world’s outlook, and that the current environment is unstable due to inaction on climate change and a precarious nuclear landscape, and urged the world’s leaders to act on these two issues, or else disaster will occur.

“If decision makers fail to act, citizens around the world should echo the words of climate activist Greta Thunberg and say, ‘How dare you?’” Bronson said.

The threats of climate change and nuclear war influence the clock’s movements closer and farther from midnight, as do global politics, weapons and diplomacy, according to the group’s website.

In 2018, the clock was set two minutes from midnight, tying with 1953 for being the closest to the stroke of 12 in its history.

The clock has moved backwards and forwards 23 times, with Thursday’s movement making it the 24th.

Doomsday Clock was set 100 seconds to midnight Thursday⁠—20 seconds closer than its previous time⁠—indicating that the world is closer to the apocalypse than it has been since the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists began tracking it over 70 years ago.

Crucial quote: “Civilization-ending nuclear war—whether started by design, blunder, or simple miscommunication—is a genuine possibility. Climate change that could devastate the planet is undeniably happening,” wrote the group in a statement. “And for a variety of reasons that include a corrupted and manipulated media environment, democratic governments and other institutions that should be working to address these threats have failed to rise to the challenge.”

Big number: 17 minutes. That’s the farthest the Doomsday Clock has been from midnight, which the Bulletin set back in 1991. During that time, the Cold War had ended and the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first such agreement between two countries to drastically cut back on their nuclear arsenals.

Key background: The Doomsday Clock originated with the scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, a U.S. initiative to develop nuclear weapons. After the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings during World War II, the scientists began publishing a newsletter that depicted the Doomsday Clock on its cover. Since then, the newsletter has moved online. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists determine midnight by deliberating on global events.

Surprising fact: 13 Nobel laureates serve on the board of sponsors for the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

