Dove & Grenade Rip Apart Cannabis Stigmas In Five Questions

Warren Bobrow=WB: Why cannabis? What serves as your inspiration for your brand?

George Ragan: As a passionate consumer of this product, I am extremely interested in its production. I started writing music the same way. I would listen to it constantly and I began to wonder how to make music of my own. It was the same with cannabis.

The inspiration really came when legalization became a reality. Before that it was all Blackmarket. When it went legal you saw a lot of people coming into the business that (I’m my opinion) didn’t belong. What I mean by that is it was people with money, but could care less about the culture. We had a lot of passion for it, and we didn’t want to watch the whole industry get taken over by corporations or rich people who could care less about the people who built it. So we started our own brand to try and make a dent in our own way.

Jorel Decker: To be honest, originally it was to make extra money before streaming generated money for artists. It was a confusing time, initially our records were not selling, streaming was not generating any money. We were working full time as artists and we were barely making any money. Cannabis was always there for me. It took years of trial and error to get over the hump of growing cannabis. Back then it was a very secretive thing, you were on your own to learn. It is definitely not an easy business to be in. Seeing how hard it was first hand, I came to respect it and became obsessed with the whole process. Even though no money was being made. The inspiration for the brand is: I love this as much as I love making music. I grow plants every single day. It seemed only natural to build a brand, just like what we did with music!

WB: Tell me about yourself, your business? What are your six and twelve month goals? How do you deal with stigmas?

George Ragan: Professionally, I’ve been a musician for about 15 years, it’s really all I’ve ever done. Writing music is certainly the reason I get up in the morning, outside of my family. But, for the past 5 years I’ve been equally passionate about our brand and our stores, I truly believe cannabis has a big role to play in mental health and our future on this earth and I’m proud to be a part of that. Our goal is to be the brand that people trust, not just with great products, but with knowledge that we are proud to be part of the cannabis community and we did this on our own. We represent those facts on a daily basis.

There are limitless stigmas about the world of cannabis, I ignore them all because I’m not aware of a single one that is factual. Engineers, lawyers and doctors use cannabis, not all of us surf, and I don’t eat snickers bars for dinner. Consumers of weed are as wide ranging as the world itself.

Jorel Decker: We are musicians, music producers and cannabis growers. Coming from families with no money, it was up to us to learn how to survive on our own. We invested what we made from music back into our canna company and took huge risks, and fell flat on our faces several times. We didn’t have a Plan B, we just dedicated our lives to this stuff. In six to twelve months I would like to just be moving forward. It is a very volatile business. Cops, robbers, and now politicians want a piece…It is a mess. But the goal is to be a household name while maintaining our integrity. Stigmas are real as a musician, people don’t believe that I am also a cannabis cultivator. They probably think we are selling other peoples products. That is not the case, I grow myself and with my close friends, who are growers as well. Aside from cannabis I have grown grapes, various peppers, lavender, flowers, fruits and vegetables, bonsai, mostly all from seed. I am definitely about that life.

WB: What obstacles do you face? How do you anticipate removing them?

George Ragan: The biggest obstacle for us has been financial, we are in competition with billion dollar companies at this point. That will always be difficult for an in-house brand like us, but I do believe that, in the long run, the people who care about the community and are passionate about what they do will win out. Every industry faces different forces that may be against them, the key is to care in a way that a faceless company doesn’t. From a consumer perspective it is always important to support small businesses and I think many people feel the same.

Jorel Decker: Going legal has been a huge obstacle. We teamed up with friends and got a license and we all invested a ton of hard earned money into a legal facility in California, just for them to throw every obstacle at us. In the long run, they shut us down, everyone in the same city got shut down. Then the city wanted the taxes on a product we were never allowed to grow. So much investment money went somewhere and after that we were unable to generate cash flow There is so much confusion and corruption in the legal cannabis market now. To remove the obstacles, we left California. We took our business to Oklahoma. They are more willing to work with the industry. We have long time friends there and teamed up with them and 46 Releaf dispensaries to bring our brand to Oklahoma City. We are already legally cultivating out there and have harvested several times. Dove and Grenade is totally in charge of the cultivation. We are almost done with our next 230 facility. I am not sure how and when we’ll enter the California market again. It seems almost impossible to succeed in California unless you have millions and millions to throw at it, sad but true.

WB: Favorite restaurant? Where? What kind of food?

George Ragan: Any Mexican food truck in the greater Los Angeles area is good for me. I can’t think of a five star restaurant I’d rather eat in than tacos off a truck. Keep it simple.

Jorel Decker: A restaurant called “Something Vegan” in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles. Years after I started growing cannabis, I wondered how much of a carbon footprint I would leave behind. It was a lot, as a human I have a duty to the next generation to try and not leave this planet a mess. I found the best way to reduce my carbon footprint was to become vegan. As a vegan, I use less resources then with all the cannabis facilities I had worked with as a meat eater and not growing cannabis. That is a tough pill to swallow for people but it is the cold hard truth.

WB: What is your passion?

George Ragan: Right now moving to a new market has been all consuming. We moved from California to Oklahoma City. We have four dispensaries called 46 Releaf and 15,000 San Francisco grow facilities. It has been awesome. It’s like the Wild West because it’s so new in Oklahoma. It’s been so much fun being a pioneer on the new and fast changing canna frontier. We have been essentially building a brand new market. It has helped breath new life into our brand. And being a better person than I was yesterday. Those two things are key.

Jorel Decker: Music and Cannabis, which one I love more changes for me daily. It is one or the other or most likely, both.

