‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’ Has A New Anime And Game On The Way

Dragon Quest will be glad to know that the classic manga series The Adventure of Dai will be getting a new anime and game in the near future.

While the Dragon Quest series of games is already hugely popular in its own right in Japan, there is one manga spin-off that has been especially successful.

Released back in 1989, The Adventure of Dai was serialized in Weekly Shounen Jump until 1996. During that time, it sold more than 47 million tankobon. Put simply, The Adventure of Dai was a huge hit, even by Dragon Quest standards.

Unsurprisingly, The Adventure of Dai also received an anime adaptation in 1991 in the form of a 46-episode TV series followed by three compilation movies.

Considering how successful the recent Dragon Quest XI has been worldwide, it makes sense that The Adventure of Dai would be revisited, especially as this year marks its 30th anniversary.

What is interesting here though is that apart from a full anime remake in the form of a new series, we will also be getting a game as well.

Up until now, The Adventure of Dai never really had its own game to speak of, which is a bit weird considering that Dragon Quest is primarily a gaming franchise.

While Dai recently appeared in Jump Force, having a proper standalone game to tell his story seems very much overdue.

Details are still limited at present, but we know that this new anime and game based on The Adventure of Dai will be released in the Fall of next year.

