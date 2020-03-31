Drake Announces New Single ‘Toosie Slide’ Coming Thursday Night

Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy at the Hackney Picturehouse in London. (Photo by Ian … [+] West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Drake is ready for his next hit! From Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” to Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign’s “Baby Come Give Me Something,” catchy tunes are the key to TikTok trends these days during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toosie (aka @TheRealYvngQuan) teased a clip of Drizzy’s new track on Sunday (March 29), dancing to the catchy banger with three other friends. He accompanied the post, “#ToosieSlide around the house @Drake”

The tune is interesting as it attempts to be the modern-day “Cha-Cha Slide” by Mr C The Slide Man the Internet, causing music and Internet enthusiasts everywhere to follow a groove no one can deny.

The lyrics are as follows: “It go right foot up, left foot slide / Left foot up, right foot slide / Basically I’m saying, either way we ’bout to slide, ayy.” The single is rumored to be named, “Slide.”

Now, fans have an answer because Drake took to Instagram to set the record straight and announced that the single is called “Toosie Slide,” which will drop on Thursday at midnight.

The 6 God is no stranger to viral trends, seeing that he is the reason for many — most recently the #FlipTheSwitch challenge on TikTok inspired by his hit, “Nonstop” from his 2018 effort, Scorpion. He’s garnered even more viral attention with his hit-singles “Hotline Bling” and “God’s Plan,” but it wasn’t until the “In My Feelings” challenge that many celebrities felt the need to partake in the trending dance-off, including Will Smith, Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Dua Lipa and J-Hope from BTS.

Most recently, he released a two-pack, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” which is a homage to Eminem’s classic song, “Superman.” The two tunes unexpectedly arrived on Saturday, February 29th.

The Toronto native recently showed photos of his son Adonis on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to create some hope for the public during isolation.

He shared a heartfelt message saying the following:

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

