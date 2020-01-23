Drake Ties The Cast Of Glee For The Most Hot 100 Appearances Ever

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 30: Drake performs onstage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 30, 2018 … [+] in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

2018 Kevin Mazur

Drake almost snagged his seventh No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week with his new collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good,” but for the moment, the two will have to settle for second place. That might be slightly disappointing, but the rapper is still celebrating this week for another reason.

“Life Is Good,” which just debuted on the Hot 100, is Drake’s two-hundred-and-seventh track to make it to the tally, and that’s not just a sizable count, it’s the greatest ever.

With another charting track to his credit, Drake has now tied the all-time record for the most Hot 100 smashes. The Canadian musician is now on the same level as the cast of the TV show Glee, who also managed 207 placements during their time together. So far, they are the only two acts to pass 200 wins on the tally, though more will join them in that club in time.

If Drake lands one more hit single, which is all but a certainty at this point, he will pass the actors who comprised the cast of Glee and snag the title of the musician with the most Hot 100 hits in history. Knowing how quickly the giant shares new tunes, he will likely move into first place on his own in a matter of weeks, or perhaps months, if he moves at a slower-than-normal pace.

The Glee cast managed their 207 Hot 100-charting singles much faster than Drake did, as they first made it to the tally in 2009 with “Don’t Stop Believin’” and they stopped sending covers to the list in 2013.

The rapper broke onto the songs ranking at around the same time as the TV actors, first with “Best I Ever Had,” but he didn’t go off the air, and he’s continued to drop smashes somewhere between Nos. 1 and 100 ever since.

Drake only required about 10 years to become the soloist with the most Hot 100 hits in the half-century-long tenure of Billboard’s signature chart, and there’s no telling what he’ll be able to do before 2030 rolls around. If he continues as he has been, he may become the first musician to land 300 placements before another decade passes.

Gallery: Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls: The Class of 2018 11 images View gallery

Source