Drew Brees Returning for 2020 to ‘Make Another Run At It’

The New Orleans Saints received some of the best news possible on Tuesday morning, as quarterback Drew Brees announced via his personal Instagram account that he is returning to the NFL for the 2020 season.

Brees said, “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

There was much uncertainty and speculation regarding his future in the league, but Brees was very transparent with the entire process from the very beginning. Like the many off-seasons before, Brees took time to enjoy the family and ultimately came up with a decision. All along, he said the decision would come anywhere from mid-to-late February.

According to multiple reports, it was never a matter of whether or not the Saints wanted Brees back in the building. Head coach Sean Payton made it very clear that the starting job was Brees, assuming that he wanted to return. FOX’s Jay Glazer talked at length about this on The Herd with Colin Cowherd at the end of January.

“But, Sean (Payton) has been very, very clear. If Drew wants it, we want Drew, we still want Drew as long as Drew wants to go. So, this isn’t a situation like the other guys where they’re kind of pushing them out the door, they are welcoming him with open arms if he wants to come back.”

With Brees returning, the Saints must now figure out the financial side of things. Originally, Brees was set to be a $21.3 million salary cap hit against New Orleans due to his contract voiding on the start of the new league year on March 18, which would have been spread over the next two seasons ($15.9 million in 2020 and $5.4 million in 2021). New Orleans could not use the franchise tag on Brees, and a new deal with him could pay him in the range of $25-28 million annually. Because of the way the Saints will likely structure the deal, it would tack on more dummy years to help spread the money out.

New Orleans will also need to figure out what to do with Taysom Hill, who the team reportedly will turn to in 2021 as their future. Naturally, a lot is sure to happen between now and then, and the first step for the Saints is to figure out what type of restricted free agent tender to place on Hill. New Orleans could also bypass some of that and just sign Hill to a contract extension, similar to how they handled Wil Lutz last off-season.

The odd man out figures to be Teddy Bridgewater, who stepped up in relief of Brees from his thumb injury in 2019, leading the Saints to a perfect 5-0 record in his absence. Monday reports indicated that Bridgewater is expected to have a strong market in free agency, and could cash in on a multi-year deal that would pay him around $30 million annually.

No matter how you look at it, the Saints get their best chance of making a deep playoff run with Drew Brees at the helm.

