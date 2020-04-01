Home Business Drive-By Heat Sensors Could Help Detect Vehicle Occupants With COVID-19
written by Forbes April 1, 2020
UVeye is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and Stamford, Conn.

Infrared thermal sensors on UVeye drive-through vehicle inspection stations can read the body … [+] temperature of occupants, helping to flag possible COVID-19 carriers.

UVeye

An Israeli company says thermal sensors on its drive-through vehicle inspection stations can help detect drivers and passengers who may have a fever, providing a valuable heads up to health professionals that an occupant may require additional testing for COVID-19. Such a warning could also be valuable to emergency fleet operators and repair mechanics that someone is in the vehicle that could be ill. 

Tel Aviv-based UVeye produces hands-free, drive-through inspection stations that can detect a number of physical and safety defects in a vehicle as it passes through. Various versions of the stations are in use by several automakers in their assembly plants to flag cars and trucks with manufacturing defects before they’re shipped to dealers or customers. They can also be used by rental car agencies, fleets and insurance companies to find flaws.

Stations can detect physical and safety flaws in a vehicle without it having to stop.

A drive-through vehicle inspection station created by Israeli company UVeye.

UVeye

UVeye now says stations equipped with infrared thermal imaging sensors can serve the dual purpose of revealing any problems with a vehicle and detecting a vehicle occupant’s temperature, which UVeye vice president of marketing Yaron Seghiv calls “an added factor” that’s accurate within 0.3 degrees Celsius. 

UVeye produces drive-through vehicle inspection stations.

Yaron Saghiv, vice president marketing at Israeli tech company UVeye.

UVeye

The main issue, he said is keeping vehicles in vital fleets running. “We saw that some fleets—ambulance fleets, delivery fleets, food, medicine, now working at a crazy capacity working to fulfill demands they never saw before,” Yaghiv said in an interview. “Our systems being placed in a parking lot or a station where they bring out the goods, or any kind of hub like that, really gives a very good overview of any kind of issues and can avoid any downtime or safety issues with the vehicle.” 

In addition, the company says the inspection stations, requiring no human contact at all, could be installed at emergency drive-through lanes set up at hospitals, health care facilities and other community locations in order to take a person’s temperature from a distance. 

UVeye is based in Tel Aviv, Israel and Stamford, Conn.

Amir Hever, founder and CEO, UVeye, an Israeli tech company that produces drive-by vehicle … [+] inspection stations.

UVeye

Indeed, UVeye founder and CEO Amir Hever says the company’s drive-through inspection stations equipped with thermal sensors could play an important role in protecting a number of service providers, explaining in a statement “as crisis conditions ease, we also will be able to assist car dealers, independent garages and vehicle rental agencies in setting up inspection lanes that can ensure that their mechanics are not exposed to individuals that still might be infected with the virus.”

UVeye is willing to make its vehicle inspection stations available to health-related fleet operators, on a not-for-profit basis during the COVID-19 crisis. Among those who would be eligible for assistance are police and ambulance fleets, along with delivery services for food and medical equipment. There’s already been interest shown from a number of ambulance fleets and pharmaceutical and other delivery services in several countries, Saghiv said. 

Source

