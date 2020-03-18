Dua Lipa Taps Into The K-Pop World Again With ‘Physical’ Remix Featuring Hwa Sa Of MAMAMOO

Dua Lipa and Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO pose together at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards

Courtesy Photo, @DuaLipa on Instagram

Dua Lipa has released her latest foray into the K-pop scene, revealing a new remix of her latest single that features one of the industry’s top divas.

The newly released “Physical” remix featuring Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO brings even more power to the ‘80s-inspired, synth-dance track. The K-pop star kicks things off with new lyrics in Korean with Hwa Sa’s alluring, purring vocals right at home on the bouncy beat. The women come together on the chant-ready chorus and bridge in what may be one of the most natural pop/K-pop mashups in recent memory.

Just like Dua Lipa, Hwa Sa is also a known boundary-pusher in her field. The starlet made her solo debut last year with the sassy “Twit” (below) that calls out a sad excuse of a man, not unlike the themes in past Dua singles like “Don’t Start Now” or “IDGAF.” As well as a part of MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa has used songs like “Hip” or “Gogobebe” to also share empowering and confident messages to stand out among other K-pop acts.

This new remix marks Dua Lipa’s second foray into the K-pop scene. In 2018, Dua teamed up with the female K-pop quartet BLACKPINK for the track “Kiss and Make Up” that featured on the deluxe “complete” edition of the former’s self-titled debut album. Despite not being an official single, the song was a chart hit in America and South Korea, hitting the Top 40 in large markets like the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In fact with more than 335,000 streams to date, the song is one of the most streamed K-pop songs ever.

As the affinity between the west and east pop markets continue grow, there still have been many misses or awkward collaborations that haven’t come together successfully. No doubt, Dua and her team are being smart about their connections into the K-pop world with collaborations that have felt natural and a way for both collaborators to lift each other up.

Listen to Dua Lipa’s “Physical” remix featuring Hwa Sa below:

