Business

Dubai Enters 24-Hour Lockdown As Travel Restrictions Extended In UAE

written by Forbes April 5, 2020
The UAE has stepped up its fight against the spread of Coronavirus by imposing a two-week lockdown. The new measures are both an extension and expansion of a policy that previously advised against all but essential travel and included a night curfew from 8pm-6am each day.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that this night curfew has now essentially been extended to a 24-hour lockdown with a restriction on travel movements.

A picture shows Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with a message “Stay Home” reminding citizens to stay … [+] home amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dubai Media office tweeted “All directives related to permitted business activities and Covid-19 precautionary measures previously issued by government authorities continue to be effective, unless stated otherwise in directives issued by #Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management on April 4, 2020.”

The Supreme Committee added: “A two-week, 24-hour sterilisation campaign in Dubai was announced on Saturday night, with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stressing that residents need to #StayHome. Anyone violating the restrictions will face stringent legal action.”

A municipal worker disinfects the streets as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 … [+] (novel cornavirus), as the Burj Khalifa is seen in the background, in downtown Dubai, on March 27, 2020. – The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a member, has imposed a March 26 to 29 nightime lockdown to allow for outdoors and public transport sanitation operations, amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The current view from my apartment in Dubai is of the roads completely abandoned at night time, and although there is essential travel in the day to grocery stores and pharmacies the restrictions seem to be well adhered to.

The UAE border has been closed since March 26 when both Emirates and Etihad suspended flights. However, the UAE gave Emirates permission to resume a limited number of fights from April 6, and Etihad also followed suit.

In a statement on Thursday, Etihad has said they will resume passenger flights to seven key destinations. the routes will be Seoul Incheon, Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.

