Duran Duran And New Order Documentaries Showcase Legendary Bands’ Influence Beyond The ‘80s

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: (L to R) Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of … [+] Duran Duran join Patron of Centrepoint, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, young people supported by Centrepoint, and the charity’s staff, ambassadors and supporters to mark the charity’s 50 years of tackling youth homelessness, at The Roundhouse on November 13, 2019 in London, England. Duran Duran, Rita Ora and Hussain Manawer all performed at the gala. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Centrepoint)

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Centrepoint

For fans of ’80s New Wave music, the Christmas hangover is not quite over yet with Showtime airing documentaries tomorrow on two famous British groups from that era: Duran Duran and New Order. While these bands’ careers and music significantly diverge from each—and especially in the presentation of their image— they also share some similarities: both New Order and Duran Duran emerged outside of London during the post-punk era; their sleek and modern sound drew from the latest technological innovations in music, most notably synthesizers; and they recorded memorable hit songs. Over 40 years later, those two acts are still making new music that both honors their past and looks forward to the future—and at the same time influencing generations of younger artists. Generation X’ers who grew up during the golden age of MTV, dance clubs and trendy fashions can look forward to basking in some hardcore musical nostalgia Friday evening through these two television specials.

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know, directed by Zoe Dobson, is the latest retelling of the band’s storied career, tracing their roots from New Romantic-era Birmingham of the late 1970s to their continued popularity with their last studio album release, 2015’s Paper Gods. Featuring recent interviews with four of the five original members – Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor— the doc touches on the notable and familiar highlights of Duran’s career: their merger of glam, punk and disco to create a unique and innovative sound; the breakthrough success of the Rio album that catapulted the band to international stardom; their eye-catching memorable promo clips that ushered in the music video age; the demands and pressures of fame that nearly split up the band; and the much-welcomed reunion of the original members in the early 2000s.

There’s Something You Should Know offers a number interesting moments in which the past, present and future converge: Le Bon returns to the church where he once performed in the choir during his youth; Rhodes meets up with Antony Price, the famed British fashion designer responsible for Duran’s distinct and cutting-edge outfits; Roger Taylor visits the old haunts in Birmingham that shaped the band’s development; and John Taylor chats with hit producer Mark Ronson who helmed the group’s last two return-to-form albums (Other interviews in the documentary include legendary producer Nile Rodgers, Cindy Crawford, photographer Denis O’Regan—and quite surprisingly Boy George, whose band Culture Club went toe to toe with Duran Duran for pop music supremacy the Second British Invasion of America).

In the minds of many who grew up at that time, Duran Duran will always be associated with screaming young female fans at the height Duranmania. While that part of the story is featured here, the documentary positions the group not so much as heartthrobs but accomplished and aspirational musicians driven by a sense of vision and ambition. For instance, Le Bon explains that lyrics for the hit song “Hungry Like the Wolf” were really a metaphor about the band chasing success. A touching moment occurs quite early in the documentary with the four members are inside their early ‘tour bus’ reminiscing as they listen to their early demos from a cassette—the scene demonstrates that through the good and bad times, the friendship and mutual respect remain.

To capture four decades of their long history in just one hour seems like an impossible and daunting task (another 30 minutes would’ve been a bonus in presenting a more complete overview)—and yet There’s Something You Should Know manages to cover most of the bases. As told through this doc, Duran’s story makes a strong and convincing case for their nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: Phil Cunningham, Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Tom Chapman and … [+] Stephen Morris of the band ‘New Order’ attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Preceding There’s Something You Should Know, is New Order: Decades , a documentary/concert film about New Order, the pioneering Manchester-based electronic group best known for such hits as “Blue Monday,” “True Faith,” The Perfect Kiss” and “Bizarre Love Triangle.” Directed by Mike Christie, this program focuses on the band’s 2018 re-staging of So It Goes, a collaboration with artist Liam Gillick and a 12-person synthesizer orchestra from the Royal Northern College of Music. (The project was first presented in 2017 at the Manchester International Festival and later released as a live album earlier this year).

Decades features interviews with New Order’s founding members Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert, as well as with latter-day band additions Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman, veteran music journalist Jon Savage, and art designer Peter Saville. The documentary offers a rare glimpse into the usually-private band as they prepare and rehearse for the show with the orchestra—while it simultaneously traces their evolution from the post-punk group Joy Division (whose compelling lead singer Ian Curtis committed suicide in 1980) to idiosyncratic electronic pop band during the 1980s and 1990s.

What is clear from the program is that the group still continues to challenge themselves creatively, as evident by this project with Gillick (Sumner says early in the film: “The making of this collaboration—it was a process of reinvention”). Even the setlist from that concert isn’t a hits-minded event, but an overview of the band’s career sprinkled with a number of familiar favorites and deep cuts approached in a different way. Decades also points out how Joy Division, New Order and their former record company Factory helped put their home city of Manchester on the map and helped revitalized it culturally.

While it doesn’t really offer any new revelations about New Order that hadn’t been told before in other books and articles (a previous documentary, New Order Story, was released back in 1993), Decades shows a group not resting on their laurels but pushing ahead musically. And just like Duran Duran, New Order’s greatest contribution to music is providing the blueprint for so many of today’s modern-rock bands.

‘New Order: Decades’ airs at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by ‘Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know’ at 9:00 p.m. ET— on Showtime this Friday.

