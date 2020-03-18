Home Technology EA Madden NFL Has Already Placed Tom Brady In A Bucs Uniform
EA Madden NFL Has Already Placed Tom Brady In A Bucs Uniform

written by Forbes March 18, 2020
Tom Brady - Bucs

EA Madden 20

Credit: Steve Noah of Operation Sports/Madden 20

On Tuesday morning, free-agent QB Tom Brady informed the world he wouldn’t be returning to the New England Patriots for his 21st season. Instead, his football journey would continue elsewhere.

While the official announcement isn’t expected until Wednesday afternoon, all reports are confirming the future Hall-of-Famer is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The folks in charge of EA Sports Madden NFL’s Twitter account are so sure Brady is landing with the Bucs, they have placed the G.O.A.T in a Bucs uniform:

EA isn’t the only large Twitter account placing Brady in a Bucs uni before the announcement is made official:

Steve Noah of Operation Sports showed the image used as the lead photo and this one in a throwback uniform:

According to Madden, the Bucs still have a lot of work to do beyond adding Brady. In fact, when I added Brady to the team’s end-of-year roster, the overall grade only went up one point from a 79 to an 80.

Obviously, the real-life Bucs are hoping the addition of Brady equates to far more of an upgrade.

