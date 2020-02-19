Eager For The Results Of The Nevada Caucus? Psychology Urges Us To Be Patient

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 16: Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor … [+] Pete Buttigieg speaks during a rally at Rancho High School on February 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Buttigieg is campaigning ahead of the February 22 Nevada Democratic presidential caucus. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The British politician John Major once said, “The first requirement of politics is not intellect or stamina but patience.” And, with the Iowa caucuses still fresh in people’s minds, it might be a good time to remind ourselves of the many merits of patience.

Here are five research-backed reasons why we should do our best to stay calm in the face of election uncertainty.

#1. The ability to delay gratification is an important life skill.

There is a famous psychology study called the Marshmallow Test. Invented by the Stanford psychologist Walter Mischel, the test measures a child’s ability to delay gratification — and it goes something like this. Researchers invite a child into a laboratory. They sit the child down at a desk and place a marshmallow in front of them. The researchers tell the child that they can eat the marshmallow now, but if they wait a few minutes before eating it, they will be rewarded with a second marshmallow. Some of the children can’t resist and immediately eat the marshmallow. Other children practice self-control and double their bounty.

Mischel and his team first experimented with the Marshmallow Test in the early 1970’s. Interestingly, they followed up with the same children years later and found that children who waited for the reward tended to have better life outcomes, such as higher SAT scores, healthier body mass indexes, and higher educational attainment.

The ability to delay gratification is not just a character trait, it is also a skill. How can we improve it? Well, not by watching minute-to-minute vote totals on CNN. Instead, psychologists suggest substituting unhealthy experiences for healthier ones and focusing on small but manageable goals that gradually move us closer to our long-term objectives.

#2. Impatience is as unhealthy as it is unseemly.

Nobody wants to be the person hurrying others to finish an enjoyable dinner, or unnecessarily rushing people out the door. In fact, research has found that persistent impatience can be harmful to one’s health. For example, a 2004 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the psychological traits of time urgency and impatience were associated with an increased risk of developing hypertension. And, other research suggests that impatience can speed up the process of aging. Surely, there are more enjoyable ways to be unhealthy on a Saturday night than by being among the first to know the results from Nevada.

#3. Getting it right is more important than getting it fast.

The recent mishap in Iowa precipitated a vicious rumor mill. It prompted some right-wingers to cry foul — speculating that the Democratic Party may have tampered with the results. President Trump offered his point of view, tweeting, “When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?”

And, once the rumor mill starts turning, it’s almost impossible to shut down. A new study published in the journal Psychological Science underscores the perils of rumor-spreading in the age of social media. In this study, psychologists asked a group of people to evaluate a series of news headlines that they were told were fake. Participants were then asked how likely they would be to share these news stories on social media. The catch was this: some of the headlines were new while others were headlines they had seen earlier in the experiment. The researchers found that participants rated the previously seen headlines as more ethical, and more sharable, than the new headlines. In other words, prior exposure to information acted to legitimize its contents, even when the contents were known to be untrue.

This process is, in some sense, a vicious cycle: the more a fake news headline is seen, the more likely it is to be shared, and the more it is shared, the more likely it is to pass for truth. So, we should ask ourselves: what harm is another day or two checking the results when the alternative is the rapid proliferation of speculation and fake news?

#4. Less immediacy promotes good judgment and wisdom.

Psychology experiments have repeatedly shown the benefits of “gist-based” decision-making — that is, decisions that are based on a general understanding of a given problem rather than every specific detail. Other research has found that distancing ourselves from a given situation increases “wise reasoning.” Given these findings, psychologists might advocate distancing ourselves from the news cycle to gain a new perspective on current events.

#5. Patience is mindfulness, mindfulness is patience.

Psychological research has found many benefits associated with mindfulness, the mental state achieved by focusing one’s awareness on the here and now. For example, mindful individuals are less likely to experience stress and chronic pain, they tend to sleep better, and they are better able to deal with their emotions. How does one build mindfulness? Well, it turns out that one of the core pillars of mindfulness is patience. So, instead of eagerly awaiting the results from Nevada, take some time to meditate, reflect, decompress, and just simply enjoy the present moment.

Conclusion: If you’re still not convinced, here’s a parting shot. Psychologists often point out that it’s better to have our expectations exceeded than unmet, even if that means setting a low bar. So, for the sake of our own mental health, let’s assume the results from Nevada will be in sometime next week. If it’s sooner, we can all be pleasantly surprised. If not, our patience will have been a virtue.

