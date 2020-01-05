Early Interest In Ford Mustang Mach-E Sets Stage For 2020 Fight With Tesla Model Y

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Credit: Ford

The Tesla Model Y crossover is, by all appearances, set to become the hottest new EV in 2020.

But the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover also appears to be a hot item. A single Ford dealer in SunnyVale, Calif. has racked up 100 reservations for the Mach E, according to a January 2 Detroit Free Press story.

And Ford has already sold out the ‘First Edition’ Mach-E. That’s a level of enthusiasm usually reserved for Tesla vehicles and underscores the latent demand for an alternative.

Ford says it will make about 50,000 of the crossover EVs during the first year of production.

“I like the idea of a Tesla but I don’t trust Tesla.” Mach-E reservation holder, Detroit Free Press, January 2, 2020

The Mach-E ranges from about $44,000 to over $60,000 with the driving range maxing out at about 300 miles.

And the sweet spot for the two EVs shows the cars pretty evenly matched on key metrics though Tesla gets the nod on price.

Mach-E Premium Extended Range RWD Model Y Long Range RWD

Range: 300 miles 300 miles

Cargo Space 60 cu ft 66 cu ft

Seating 5 adults 5 adults

Available Late 2020 Summer 2020

Price $55,600 $48,000

David Undercoffler, a Forbes Contributor and Editor-in-Chief of Autolist.com, came up with some interesting results in a survey Autolist.com did of about 1,000 people.

“The results were essentially a draw: 51 percent of respondents said they would choose the Mustang Mach-E, 49 percent said they would choose the Model Y,” Undercoffler wrote in a November 22 post.

Those who preferred the Ford cited reasons such as “prefer/trust Ford more” and “Ford’s established dealer and service network” and “concerns about Tesla’s future.”

Those who preferred Tesla cited things like “the Model Y’s expected performance” and “Tesla’s Supercharging network” or “dislike of the Ford brand.”

However the rivalry shakes out in 2020 and 2021, Ford is going right after the Model Y with the Mach-E and isn’t pussyfooting around with anything like the half-baked compliance EVs it sold for years.

“Ford, instead of sticking its toe in the pool, jumped completely into the deep end. Tesla has owned the market…So Ford’s going at ’em,” Matt Stanford, general manager at Varsity Ford in Ann Arbor, Michigan told the Detroit Free Press.

Stanford said he has 70 orders for the Mach-E already.

Tesla Model Y.