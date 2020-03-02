Early Odds For UFC 248: Israel Adesanya Vs. Yoel Romero Fight Card

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero stand up during the UFC 248 Press … [+] Conference at the Toyota Center on February 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Two title fights headline Saturday’s UFC 248 pay-per-view event. In the main event contest, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line for the first time when he matches up against No. 3 ranked contender Yoel Romero. In the evening’s co-main event scrap, women’s strawweight queen, Weili Zhang, makes her first defense of the 115-pound title when she faces the No. 4 ranked contender, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk, who is a former UFC 115-pound champion, defended that title five times.

Adesanya, who has a perfect record of 18-0, won the middleweight belt in October when he scored a second-round knockout over Robert Whittaker in front of over 57,000 fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Adesanya climbed the UFC rankings quickly. He made his promotional debut in February 2018. He is currently 7-0 with the UFC.

Romero opened his career with a 12-1 record. He is 1-3 in his past four outings, but all of those fights came against top-ranked contenders in the 185-pound division. His most recent outing was a decision loss to Paulo Costa in August.

Zhang lost her pro MMA debut in 2013 and then won her next 16 fights. After three wins in her first three fights with the promotion, the UFC matched Zhang against UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in Zhang’s home country of China. Zhang won the title with a first-round knockout.

Jedrzejczyk captured the strawweight title in her third UFC fight with a second-round knockout win over Carla Esparza. Over the next two years, Jedrzejczyk defended the title five times. By the time she put her belt on the line against Rose Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk had a record of 14-0. Namajunas took the title from Jedrzejczyk via first-round knockout. Today, Jedrzejczyk is 16-3. Her other two losses came in a rematch with Namajunas and a flyweight title fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 248 takes place Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 248 Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

