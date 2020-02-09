Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Hilton On Tuesday

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. signage is displayed outside the company’s Midtown hotel in New York, … [+] U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Hilton released earnings figures today. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings before Tuesday’s open. The stock just hit a record high of $113.96/share and is currently trading near $110/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:

Earnings Preview:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings of $0.95/share on $2.34 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, the so-called Whisper number is $0.99/share. The Whisper number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings.

Company Profile & Various Businesses:

Here is a brief company profile:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands. It operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of November 14, 2019, the company had approximately 6,000 properties with approximately 954,000 rooms, in 117 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Pay Attention To How The Stock Reacts To The News:

From where I sit, the most important trait I look for during earnings season is how the market and a specific company reacts to the news. Remember, always keep your losses small and never argue with the tape.

