Home Finance EBay Is Oversold
Finance

EBay Is Oversold

written by Forbes March 20, 2020
EBay Is Oversold

The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. eBay presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most “interesting” ideas that merit further research by investors.

10 Oversold Dividend Stocks »

But making eBay an even more interesting and timely stock to look at, is the fact that in trading on Friday, shares of EBAY entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $27.87 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of eBay Inc., the RSI reading has hit 27.7 — by comparison, the universe of dividend stocks covered by Dividend Channel currently has an average RSI of 32.0. A falling stock price — all else being equal — creates a better opportunity for dividend investors to capture a higher yield. Indeed, EBAY’s recent annualized dividend of 0.64/share (currently paid in quarterly installments) works out to an annual yield of 2.16% based upon the recent $29.60 share price.

A bullish investor could look at EBAY’s 27.7 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. Among the fundamental datapoints dividend investors should investigate to decide if they are bullish on EBAY is its dividend history. In general, dividends are not always predictable; but, looking at the history chart below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

EBAY

EBAY Chart

tickertech Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Coronavirus Fears Will Continue To Spook Financial Markets

March 3, 2020

Why Did UPS’ Stock Grow Around 20% In...

January 17, 2020

Mind The Gap! These Gaps In Your Retirement...

February 16, 2020

Feel-Good Wealth Management By The Bay

January 28, 2020

This Is How Bernie Sanders Will Pay For...

February 26, 2020

The Fed Cut Rates To Zero And The...

March 15, 2020

5 Films Any Entrepreneurs Should Watch

January 7, 2020

Advice To Women On Bridging the Retirement Savings...

December 20, 2019

After $0 Brokerage Fees, Which Other Financial Products...

December 25, 2019

See How This Easy Dividend Strategy Turns $100K...

January 8, 2020

Leave a Comment