Edge Returns At WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Signs Lucrative 3-Year Deal: A Timeline

Edge returned at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

Edge is back in a WWE ring in a classic story of “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” that dates back to SummerSlam of last year.

After delivering The Spear heard ‘round the world, a confluence of oddly timed events, fan speculation and shrewd reporting led us to an unlikely return that somehow made all the sense in the world when all the pieces were put together.

August 11, 2019—Edge made a surprise cameo at WWE Survivor Series inside his hometown of Toronto, Canada. In an event bigger surprise, Edge—who was forced into retirement in 2011 due to a serious neck injury—delivered a Spear to Elias. The segment immediately sparked speculation of a possible in-ring return.

August 15, 2020—Appearing on the “E&C Pod of Awesomeness,” Edge continued to raise eyebrows by saying he feels he could “wrestle tomorrow.”

Said Edge:

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. And I might be blown up, but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow it.” Edge, E&C Pod of Awesomeoness

August 25, 2019—Edge appeared shredded in a gym selfie he posted on Instagram. Appearing to be in the best shape of his life, Edge attributed his body transformation to losing his mother and father in law in a two-month span. Feel-good story aside, speculation of an in-ring return only grew.

September 27, 2019—Edge announced that he is leaving the “E&C Pod of Awesomeness.”

October 4, 2019—In a since-deleted tweet from WWE insider @fightoracle, the account reported that Edge has been cleared for in-ring action by WWE doctors. Edge responded with the following tweet:

December 19, 2019—Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that he had heard Edge had signed a new deal WWE that has “a pretty nice upside.” The report went on to state that Edge was in Pittsburgh for WWE business.

December 20, 2019—Appearing to respond to the latest hint of an impending return, Edge once again issued a swift denial on Twitter:

January 10, 2020—Self-celebratory WWE insider account @WrestleVotes cryptically tweeted the following:

January 21, 2020—In an interview with the “Live on 4 Legs” podcast, Edge issued his most direct denial yet:

It’s kind of funny to be honest. All of these rumors that I’ve been to Pittsburgh and I’ve been cleared to wrestle and I’ve signed a new contract. I have no idea where any of it came from,” stated Edge. “The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know. Edge to “Live on 4 Legs”

Edge continued:

“I would go to Pittsburgh to see Pearl Jam for sure but I haven’t been there and I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know. I’ll get this tsunami of comments saying, ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract.’ I really haven’t.” Edge to “Live on 4 Legs”

January 26, 2020—Edge made his shocking return to. WWE, entering the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at No. 21 and spending 25 minutes in the Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. Edge spent much of the Rumble teaming with his old Rated RKO ally Randy Orton, before eliminating Orton and possibly setting up a WrestleMania program with The Viper.

Edge has signed a three-year deal with WWE worth “significant money” per WrestleVotes.

