Edie Falco Reveals Personal Lesson She Learned About Inclusion Via Her New Series ‘Tommy’

Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the … [+] first female chief of police for Los Angeles, on the series premiere of TOMMY.

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

She mingled with the mob and bucked the American medical system. Now Edie Falco is taking on the whole Los Angeles Police Department.

In her new series, Falco plays Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, the first female LA Chief of Police.

A transplanted New Yorker, Tommy has stepped into the high-ranking role as the LAPD is trying to clean up its image after the fallout from a massive sex scandal.

In the aptly named series Tommy, Falco acts as an enforcer of the law, whereas on her two previous series, The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, she often ran afoul of the rules. After winning three Emmys – two for drama and one for comedy – Falco says that the transition to this side of the legal world wasn’t really a challenge for her.

“It’s funny but I didn’t really even think about that.This kind of felt the same as every job I’ve ever had in that as soon as I stepped into it, I go, ‘oh that’s this person and that’s who she is,” says Falco.

There was, however, an evolution for Falco to fully get into the character. She explains, saying, “You know, you read about this person in the script that first time and from that you start trying to get into her mindset – why does she say the things she says, why does she do the things she does – and you keep working that through your brain. Then the whole show starts to come to life as you read with the cast and then you start shooting. Little by little you really become not the character but the person.”

Putting on her police attire helped as well, admits Falco. “When I was Carmela, there was a uniform of sorts with the hair and make-up, and Jackie wore scrubs so she had a very distinct uniform. In this, I wear a jacket and pants as well as the official police uniform, which…,” she breaks into a laugh, “is really uncomfortable! The fabric is rough! The shoes are uncomfortable! Ugh! But that’s what the police actually wear so that’s what I wear.”

Pictured (L-R) Edie Falco as Abigail ‘Tommy’ Thomas and Olivia Lucy Phillip as Kate Jones Photo: … [+] Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

As the first female police chief, Tommy understandably has her detractors. As such, she has to battle the ‘old boys network’ that’s been pervasive within the department in the past. “She definitely sees the ways that guys bristle at her authority,“ says Falco. “She knows that she was nobody’s choice, that she got the job because there was a court order that they had to hire a woman. But, she also believes she’s really the most qualified person for the job. So she’s just going to do the best job she can do and block out all of that stuff.”

While the series focuses on the police – a divisive entity – Falco isn’t interested in the show being too political. “I think we are in such a mess right now in this country that if we lean too hard into politics that we’re going to alienate half the country. So we’re just keeping our eye on making sure there’s justice. That’s the thing we’re focusing on in the show.”

Touching more on the divide between cops and citizens and how that factors into the series, Falco offers, “What we’re doing here is showing how these cops protect this city, and all the people in it. My character really feels that every person deserves the same protection, the same benefit of a doubt. Maybe that’s a little bit naive on her part, but she’s trying to do things the right way, what she feels is the right way.”

In the pilot episode of Tommy, Falco’s character says that if she fails as Police Chief it will take another 20 years for a woman to get hired. While Tommy is speaking about the police department, something similar could be said about female fronted television series.

About this, Falco says, “I don’t even think about that. There are so many things that go into making a show successful. None of them do I know, nor do I understand them. I have no control over any of it. Successful TV show or not – who the hell knows exactly what that means? I know how to do one thing. I can only do my one little part and the rest is out of my hands.”

Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas

©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved

There is no trepidation when she steps into a new role, says Falco. “There’s no fear at all for me. Every time you step foot on a new set it’s a little off putting because you just don’t know who people are right away, but fear just isn’t the right word for that.”

The opposite, in fact, seems to be true as Falco adds, “Really, often times when I’m on set that’s when I’m the most comfortable because I love what I do. I just really love it. I love the moments of doing real work and I love when I have something meaty to do. That’s when I feel really alive.”

While she’s working on Tommy, there’s no looking ahead for Falco. She says that she doesn’t want to have any inkling about what’s in store for her character. “Oh no, I don’t want to know what’s coming up. My brain works very quickly and I know I’ll end up sort of foreshadowing something by accident. I totally want this to be like real life – you don’t know what’s going to happen so you can only react to what’s going on right now.”

One thing that has surprised Falco as she’s worked on the series was her previous inability to be inclusive.

Without hesitation she says, “Well, I’m embarrassed to say that so many of the jobs I’ve done have been with white people. Certainly The Sopranos,and even Nurse Jackie, even though it was set in a city hospital. I just realized that so many of my friends are white. Even in this day and age and as I’m someone who likes to think of herself as being somewhat aware, I’m embarrassed that it took me this long to spend this kind of intimate time with people who come from such different backgrounds than mine.”

She goes on to say that when she really thought about it, she realized that representation, especially with a show set in a city as diverse as Los Angeles, was incredibly important. “Now I’m surrounded by a group of actors that really reflect the make-up of our society. And, I’m thrilled at my age to be widening my circle of co-workers, who really have become friends as well, even more.”

In addition to telling strong, engaging stories on Tommy, Falco is hopeful that the series will achieve something even more important. “I think it’s really relevant to say that this show is not based on a woman that exists. It’s more about the absence of that. I’ve really thought about this a lot – I think people can’t imagine some things until they actually see them on TV, as in there are a lot of women who are highly qualified that aren’t getting jobs, just because people haven’t seen them in that particular job. So, let’s put this [show] out there and hopefully people will see it and change will come.”

‘Tommy’ airs Thursday nights at 10/9c on NBC.

Source