Eight Pieces Of PR Advice To Help You Cut Through Common Misconceptions

Forget everything you think you know. Public relations is an industry that’s surrounded by misconceptions. Despite the common confusion as to what PR really is, the field is talked about more commonly than most people even realize.

No matter what your background is, you’ve likely received or heard PR tips of some sort. If you’re a PR professional or have experience in the industry, you’ve probably found much of the advice that’s shared to be flawed in practice. Even within the industry, I was never formally taught the best PR practices. I learned what to do — and what not to do — on the job, over years of experience. Here are some of the best pieces of PR advice I would give anyone trying to cut through the hype:

1. PR is not free advertising.

One of the many misconceptions that the world shares about PR is that it’s a free alternative to other types of marketing. While earned media is more cost-effective than paid media, each form has its own unique benefits and limitations. If you need to heavily, directly promote a product or service, use advertising. If you aim to build trust with an audience or share something newsworthy that you did, use PR. As each serves different goals. One cannot replace the other.

2. There’s such a thing as bad publicity.

You’ve likely heard the popular saying, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.” It is, arguably, the most well-known piece of PR advice there is — and some of the worst PR advice there is. The very existence of a PR crisis debunks this faulty myth. It is far better to stay out of the news than to be slandered in it. Bad publicity exists, and it could mean the end of your business.

3. Less can be more in PR too.

A high quantity of press releases will not necessarily translate into results. In fact, focusing on quantity over quality could potentially reverse the desired effect. It might seem paradoxical to produce fewer press releases in an effort to gain more traction. However, constant releases can hurt credibility, especially if the content is blatantly promotional or lacks an interesting angle or story. An overemphasis on PR frequency is a common mistake.

4. Don’t work your way around roadblocks.

My whole life, I was told to work around roadblocks, and PR is an industry full of roadblocks, ranging from crises to overloaded schedules. A journalist, client, employee or even you can inadvertently block your own story. And everyone might tell you to do the same thing: Work around the obstacle. But to achieve long-term success, you must find the root of every issue and eliminate it. Don’t go around brick walls; break through them.

5. Mass messages reach fewer people than personal ones.

It’s only logical to use the technology at your disposal in an effort to reach more reporters and more readers. However, from personal experience, I’ve found that mass messages tend to be far less likely than personal ones to connect with audiences and inspire them to respond accordingly. For PR purposes, don’t use mass messages and bots; ironically, when you send a message to more people, you reach fewer people.

Instead, reach out to 10 well-researched contacts or leads. This is better than the numbers game and reaching out to 100. The key is to personalize, find ways — through research — of connecting with them on sports, common interests, hobbies, something they have done, etc.

6. Consider each bridge before you cross it.

The idiom “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it” does not apply to PR. To ensure success, you must prepare for every outcome and, when possible, create plans for every potential crisis. It is crucial for clients to be fully transparent with PR agencies on all matters so that the professionals can do their best work, no matter the bridge they end up approaching.

7. A crisis management playbook does not exist.

Despite what you might hear or read online, it’s essential to understand that every situation is different. When someone is accused of wrongdoing, the decision whether to remain silent, go on the defensive or apologize to the public depends on the specific scenario.

• While some regard all apologies as admissions of guilt, in many instances, repentance is a vital stage in public redemption.

• There are cases of wrongful defamation in which a defensive response is justified.

• Finally, silence is widely regarded as an unrepentant admission of guilt, but there are rare instances in which it is (even temporarily) called for as well.

There is no all-encompassing rule that everyone must follow in this regard. If you’re unsure of how to respond in times of crisis, you can also consider seeking professional assistance.

8. Go higher than the low-hanging fruit.

When I first began my career in PR, I was told by more than one individual to “grab the low-hanging fruit.” Had I listened, I would never have started my first agency in public relations, let alone my second agency in digital marketing. Like many other industries, you must take risks to succeed in PR. Whether it’s expanding an agency, taking on a substantial client or sharing a bigger story, you need to go for it to grow from it.

No matter what you read or hear, seek out alternative opinions. Explore all the insights you can and gain all you can from every experience. Listen to those around you, but make your own way.

Whether or not you deem these PR lessons as the best you have never heard, recognize that this final message is the most vital. More than any other, learning to take risks enabled my agencies to thrive, and I hope it will do the same for you. If you take nothing but these last words of advice to heart, know that you can still go far in PR, and you can certainly go far in life.

