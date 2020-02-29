El Clasico: A Combined FC Barcelona And Real Madrid Starting XI

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: FIFA Referee Hernandez Hernandez (L) shows a yellow card for Sergio … [+] Ramos of Real Madrid (C) during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Claudio Chaves/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ahead of their mammoth, potential title deciding clash in El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday evening, here is a combined XI between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona made up of players from their respective, already-announced matchday squads.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

The German has conceded three more than Thibaut Courtois’ tally of 22 in 2019/2020, but it would have been far more were it not for his shotstopping heroics while Barca might not be in their present, privileged position.

Against Levante, his Belgian adversary lost credibility for seeming to back out of José Luis Morales’ stunning 79th minute winner, which allowed their rivals to regain top spot.

Jordi Alba

Pulling up injured against Getafe a fortnight ago, the Spain left-back has made a shock return to availabillity this weekend. Marcelo on the slide, while Ferland Mendy is a work in progress and Junior Firpo doesn’t seem to cut it at this level, Alba is still among the world’s best in his position despite recent knocks.

Clement Lenglet

One of the Blaugrana’s few steady performers over the course of a chaotic 2019/2020 campaign, the Frenchman battles with compatriot Samuel Umtiti to partner Gerard Pique under new coach Quique Setien. There are no doubts here, however.

Raphael Varane

Completing an all-French central defence pairing, the 2018 World Cup winner isn’t exactly playing out of his skin at present but is certainly in better shape than Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

Nelson Semedo

Reborn on Setien’s watch, the Portuguese continues to imporve at the same time Dani Carvajal slumps.

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Casemiro of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League round … [+] of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Casemiro

Possibly Zinedine Zidane’s most important player, Real Madrid aren’t the same team without him.

Toni Kroos

Frenkie de Jong’s boasting undoubted potential, it would be remiss to overlook Kroos’ resurgence since a poor 2018/2019 while the Dutchman has experienced several bumps in the road throughout his maiden term.

Fede Valverde

Among the revelations of world football this season, the young Uruguayan often compared to Steven Gerrard has shown more regularity than the often injured Arthur on the right side of central midfield.

France’s forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates with France’s forward Karim Benzema after scoring … [+] a goal during the friendly football match between France and Armenia on October 8, 2015 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann

It is not his best position, shoehorned on the left wing, but still one in which he performed well when the MSG line was formed with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez prior to the latter’s knee issues.

Karim Benzema

A Pichichi leader until Messi came back from injury and started firing goals at will again, Benzema has fallen a little but has plenty of history in El Clasico.

Lionel Messi

Does this really require further explanation?

An FC Barcelona and Real Madrid combined XI