‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Will Continue To Get Performance Upgrades Throughout 2020

While Elder Scrolls Online is undoubtedly one of the best and most-played MMOs on the market right now, it’s hard to deny that it suffers from some serious technical issues. Throughout most of 2019 players have had issues across the entire game world whether it be framerate issues, game crashes, massive slow downs in populated areas, or just bad lag in general. Even on my PC, which is capable of running most games very, very well with an RTX 2060 Super, has problems sometimes.

Earlier in 2019 ZeniMax Online outlined their plan for the much-needed ESO performance improvements, but so far there hasn’t been a dramatically noticeable change.

In Update 24, which just recently dropped in Q4 of 2019 alongside the Dragonhold story DLC, the focus was on on overhauling the game’s memory management and other behind-the-scenes improvements, as well as a total rewrite of the Looking for Group system.

In Q1 2020 when Update 25 hits (probably around February or March 2020 if past years are any indication) we should see characters and other objects load much more quickly, a big patching overhaul, combat ability improvements, and part one of a large framerate improvement initiative. Notably, multi-threading work should allow game systems to properly utilize multiple cores of a player’s CPU more efficiently, improving the game client’s performance overall.

Another thing worth pointing out is that this means every player across all platforms will have to redownload the game client once Update 25 goes live. This update is also expected to kick off the year-long story for the next expansion with two DLC dungeons that will likely take place in the upcoming Skyrim chapter.

Then in Q2 2020 (probably May or June) we’ll see Update 26 for ESO which is focused on more framerate improvements, more combat ability improvements, and server optimization fixes specifically focused on pets and player character loading processes.

We still don’t have a release date for the Google Stadia version of Elder Scrolls Online, but ZeniMax Online have confirmed that it will be crossplay with the PC version. All of these performance updates are coming just ahead of its release, which bodes well for performance on the new streaming-only platform.

To top things off, the most recent blog post also states that in early Q1 2020 they’ll update the roadmap to include planned improvements for both Q3 and Q4.

