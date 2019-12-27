Ellie Goulding Snags Her Third No. 1 Single In The U.K. With ‘River’

Share to facebook

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Ellie Goulding performs at the World’s Big Sleep Out At The Rose … [+] Bowl For Homelessness on December 07, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ellie Goulding might not have landed the coveted Christmas No. 1 in her home country with her latest cover, but the pop star is surely still enjoying another present that came just a few days late.

The singer’s new track “River” rises to No. 1 this week, lifting from outside the top 10 to the highest possible position. The cut dipped from its No. 8 peak to No. 11 last frame, and now it jumps to the penthouse…a spot Goulding has become familiar with over the years.

“River” is Goulding’s third chart-topper in the U.K., and her first in almost five years. She reached the top rung for the first time in 2013 with “Burn,” which quickly shot all the way to the pinnacle of the singles chart. Two years later, she followed that win up with another, “Love Me Like You Do.” Earlier this month, the track became her eleventh top 10 in the U.K., a sum that includes another new take on a well-known smash. Her version of Elton John’s “Your Song” narrowly missed becoming her first leader, as it stalled at No. 2.

The cover of Joni Mitchell’s beloved wintertime classic was released in early December to get fans excited for the upcoming holiday, and it worked. Goulding’s version is an Amazon original, but its exclusivity didn’t stop it from performing well enough to claim the throne.

So far, Goulding hasn’t announced whether or not the song will be featured on her upcoming fourth album, but now that it’s a No. 1 hit, it seems like a no-brainer to include it. Throughout the past two years, the musician has shared four singles (or is it five now?) from the as-yet-untitled project: “Close to Me” with Diplo and Swae Lee, “Flux,” “Sixteen” and most recently, “Hate Me” with Juice WRLD.