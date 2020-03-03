Home Business Elon Musk, Twitter Employees Go On Twitter To Support Jack Dorsey During CEO Battle
INDIA-TECHNOLOGY-MEDIA-TWITTER

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey gestures while interacting with students at the Indian … [+] Institute of Technology in New Delhi on November 12, 2018. (Photo credit should read PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images

A billionaire investor is calling for Jack Dorsey to step down from Twitter’s CEO role. Twitter’s employees don’t seem to agree. Or at least a vocal group on the company’s own platform do not.

The hashtag #WeBackJack was trending in San Francisco Monday night following the revelation over the weekend that hedge funder Paul Singer has taken a position in the firm and wants Dorsey to turn over the top job. Singer also wants four board seats.

Here are a few of those pro-Dorsey tweets:

Then a billionaire who has also fended off his own share of outside attacks took to Twitter to offer his support for Dorsey, too.

A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment on #WeBackJack.

How’d we get here? Twitter’s stock price has been virtually flat over the last two years and far from its 2014 highs. And a stale share price is a good opportunity for an activist investor like Singer to come in and try to shake things up. Twitter’s shares did go up 7.9% Monday, the first trading day since news Singer’s investment became public.

