Elton John Postpones 19 U.S. Shows, Encourages Fans To ‘Stay Home’

Elton John is postponing 19 U.S. shows due to COVID-19 concerns, as cities and states across the nation move to implement stricter crowd regulations to protect against the spread of the virus.

The postponed dates fall within the upcoming North American leg of the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Shows currently scheduled between March 26 and May 2 will be moved to 2021. The tour is scheduled to resume on May 22.

Dates between May 22 and July 8 will remain as scheduled, according to a statement obtained by Variety. The tour was on break after finishing its Australian leg on March 7.

John posted a video on Twitter with the news on Monday (March 16), writing that “The health of my fans is of the upmost importantance to me, so I have made the decision to reschedule my upcoming #EltonFarewellTour shows between March 26th – May 2nd.”

In the short clip, he also encouraged his fans to stay at home, spend time with loved ones and take precautions to stay safe.

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” the statement added.

John joins a growing number of artists, including Billie Eilish, Madonna, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, and more, who are postponing or cancelling shows due to the growing threat of COVID-19. Last week, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was officially postponed until October, while Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s South by Southwest festival were cancelled all together.

The announcement comes one day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance regarding large events and mass gatherings, recommending that “for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

Events that fall within CDC’s definition of mass gatherings include “conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.” The CDC also recommended creating an emergency plan for mass gatherings and large community events, in order to protect the health of the event, participants and local community.

Ticket holders of the affected shows will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, the singer said.

