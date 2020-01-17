Eminem Surprise-Releases New Slim Shady Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Share to facebook

Share to twitter

Share to linkedin

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 12: Eminem performs during 2016 Lollapalooza Brazil Day 1 at the … [+] Interlagos circuit on March 12, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

2016 Brazil Photo Press

It may only be the third Friday of the year, but today will likely be remembered as one of the most exciting days of 2020 when it comes to new releases, thanks in large part to a new album from one of the biggest names in the music industry that arrived without warning.

At midnight EST, Eminem dropped his new full-length Music to Be Murdered By, which nobody but the record label and the musicians involved knew was coming.

The rapper’s eleventh proper full-length as Eminem (he has produced albums with groups before), Music to Be Murdered By was produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, who has worked with Slim Shady since the early days of his career. The new project features 20 tracks, which include features with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, and even Juice WRLD.

Music to Be Murdered By is Eminem’s first album since 2018, when he also employed the surprise tactic when he unleashed Kamikaze.