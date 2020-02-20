Eminem’s ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ Becomes This Week’s Greatest Billboard 200 Gainer Thanks To Oscars Bump

2,000% increase in downloads following the ceremony and returned to Spotify’s global and U.S. Top 200 charts, which rocketed its accompanying greatest hits collection up the charts.

MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 09: Eminem performs during the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 9, … [+] 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

Eminem continues to flex his longevity on the Billboard 200 in yet another way, as his 2005 compilation album Curtain Call: The Hits becomes this week’s greatest chart gainer following his surprise performance at the Oscars.

Curtain Call vaulted 133 spots on the Billboard 200 from No. 183 to No. 51. The album can attribute much of its boost to the inclusion of chart-topping hit “Lose Yourself,” which Eminem performed at the Oscars. “Lose Yourself” received a nearly 2,000% increase in downloads following the ceremony and returned to Spotify’s global and U.S. Top 200 charts, which rocketed its accompanying greatest hits collection up the charts.

Curtain Call debuted atop the Billboard 200 upon its release in December 2005, granting Eminem his fifth consecutive No. 1 album including the 8 Mile soundtrack, where “Lose Yourself” originally appeared. The compilation has been certified 7x platinum by the RIAA for U.S. sales and streams exceeding 7 million units.

Eminem’s first greatest hits collection has proven incredibly resilient on the charts, spending a whopping 483 weeks on the Billboard 200. With Curtain Call, Eminem also holds the record for the longest-charting album on the Billboard Hip-Hop chart. He used to claim the longest-charting hip-hop studio album as well, with 2002’s The Eminem Show, but Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City recently usurped it. Still, with roughly 100 weeks over Lamar’s sophomore effort, Curtain Call will not be surrendering the title for longest-charting overall hip-hop album anytime soon.

In other news, Eminem’s “Rap God” video just passed 1 billion YouTube views. His latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, just became the first album of 2020 to sell 500,000 units.

