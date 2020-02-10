Home Business Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Jumps Nearly 2,000% In Downloads Following 2020 Oscars Performance
Befuddled facial expressions from the likes of Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel quickly made the rounds on social media, but the performance earned a standing ovation, proving that nearly two decades later, “Lose Yourself” remains a crowd-pleasing cultural touchstone as well as a perennial workout playlist staple.

The song may have appeared on many more workout playlists today, as “Lose Yourself” sold 4,000 downloads on Sunday, jumping 1,894% over the previous day, Chart Data reports. The song rocketed to No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Songs chart following Eminem’s performance, and it’s still there at the time of this writing. The rapper’s recent surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By, also topped iTunes’ albums chart; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month, giving Eminem his record 10th consecutive No. 1 debut.

“Lose Yourself” granted Eminem his first of five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, it received a diamond certification from the RIAA for U.S. sales exceeding 10 million. It won the&nbsp;Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003, becoming the first rap song to do so, and won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 Grammys.

Eminem did not attend the 2003 Oscars because he thought he had no chance of winning, leaving his friend and producer Luis Resto to accept the award in his place. Seventeen years later, it seems Eminem, his fans and fellow Oscars attendees were all grateful to finally witness “Lose Yourself” performed on the Academy’s stage.

Eminem performs “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los … [+] Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

