Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

massive surge in streams and track downloads last week after his surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars, but that’s not the only song in his back catalog to benefit from renewed attention. The rapper’s 2013 hit “Rap God” just reached a major milestone as well, as its music video has surpassed 1 billion YouTube views.

The song, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013, marks Eminem’s third video to hit 1 billion views, joining a pair of 2010 chart-topping hits, “Love the Way You Lie” and “Not Afraid.” On Friday, the rapper implored fans to push the video over the threshold, tweeting a lyric from the song (“Everybody loves to root for a nuisance”) with a link to a view counter on his website.

Although Eminem has racked up over 1 billion views on three separate videos, he doesn’t claim the most-viewed rap video of all time. That would be Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s smash hit “See You Again,” which has a staggering 4.418 billion plays. The most-viewed music video of all time belongs to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which towers over the competition at 6.632 billion views.

Eminem released “Rap God” as the third single off The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA. The six-minute song holds the Guinness world record for “most words in a hit single,” clocking in at 1,560. However, is it no longer the fastest pure rapping in Eminem’s discography. That honor belongs to “Godzilla,” off the rapper’s new album Music to Be Murdered By. According to Genius, Eminem reaches an average of 7.46 words per second in the final verse of “Godzilla,” outpacing the 6.46 words per second during the fastest part of “Rap God.”

Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg congratulated the rapper for his “Rap God” achievement in an Instagram post, where he also seemingly confirmed that “Godzilla” will receive a music video.

READ MORE:

Like what you see? Follow me on Twitter for more.

” readability=”46.967741935484″>

US rapper Eminem performs on August 22, 2013 during a concert at the Stade de France in … [+] Saints-Denis, near Paris. AFP PHOTO / PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Eminem enjoyed a massive surge in streams and track downloads last week after his surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars, but that’s not the only song in his back catalog to benefit from renewed attention. The rapper’s 2013 hit “Rap God” just reached a major milestone as well, as its music video has surpassed 1 billion YouTube views.

The song, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013, marks Eminem’s third video to hit 1 billion views, joining a pair of 2010 chart-topping hits, “Love the Way You Lie” and “Not Afraid.” On Friday, the rapper implored fans to push the video over the threshold, tweeting a lyric from the song (“Everybody loves to root for a nuisance”) with a link to a view counter on his website.

Although Eminem has racked up over 1 billion views on three separate videos, he doesn’t claim the most-viewed rap video of all time. That would be Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s smash hit “See You Again,” which has a staggering 4.418 billion plays. The most-viewed music video of all time belongs to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which towers over the competition at 6.632 billion views.

Eminem released “Rap God” as the third single off The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA. The six-minute song holds the Guinness world record for “most words in a hit single,” clocking in at 1,560. However, is it no longer the fastest pure rapping in Eminem’s discography. That honor belongs to “Godzilla,” off the rapper’s new album Music to Be Murdered By. According to Genius, Eminem reaches an average of 7.46 words per second in the final verse of “Godzilla,” outpacing the 6.46 words per second during the fastest part of “Rap God.”

Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg congratulated the rapper for his “Rap God” achievement in an Instagram post, where he also seemingly confirmed that “Godzilla” will receive a music video.

READ MORE:

Like what you see? Follow me on Twitter for more.