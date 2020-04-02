Home Business Emirates To Resume Some Flights From April 6
Business

Emirates To Resume Some Flights From April 6

written by Forbes April 2, 2020
Authorities in the UAE have given Emirates permission to resume a limited number of fights from April 6.

Initially flights will transport people wishing to return to their countries of residence.

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS

An Emirates Airbus A380-842 aircraft is pictured grounded at Dubai international Airport in Dubai … [+] after Emirates suspended all passenger operations amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 24, 2020 in Dubai. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

In a statement on Twitter, Shaikh Saeed said: “Over time, Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers. Their safety and well-being will always be our top priority.”

Emirates SkyCargo will continue to support trade activities with the limited resumption of passenger flights.

Emirates is the largest airline in the world by the metric of passenger KM flown and Dubai international airport serves as an important connectivity hub.

UAE-DUBAI-FLIGHTS-HEALTH-VIRUS

An Emirates Airbus A380-842 aircraft flies over Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, on March 24, … [+] 2020. – Emirates announced the suspension of all passenger operations starting March 25, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The UAE’s largest carrier originally suspended flights since March 25. With 113 Airbus A380 superjumbos and over 150 Boeing 777 aircraft in the Emirates fleet, Dubai International airport became become one of the world’s largest aircraft car parks, with Al Maktoum International airport also being utilised.

When the airline originally suspended operations, Emirates subsequently posted; “We will continue to watch the situation closely, and will reinstate our passenger services, as soon as feasible. These are unprecedented times for the airline & travel industry, but we will get through it with your support.“

