Erick Rowan Finally Unveils Mystery Creature On WWE Raw

Erick Rowan revealed his mystery creature to be a giant tarantula.

Credit: WWE.com

For months, WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has carried around a mystery creature in a cage. Rowan spent much of that time on an undefeated streak until he ran into a buzz saw in the form of Aleister Black, who defeated the monster heel two weeks in a row. Rowan has not been the same since, most recently losing by disqualification to R-Truth at WWE Super ShowDown.

Despite having a mysterious creature that was the subject of intrigue among viewers, WWE punted on what could have been even a slight ratings bump for the reveal. Instead, Rowan paid off his months-long secret during an unadvertised backstage segment with No Way Jose.

And after an extended buildup, Erick Rowan revealed his mystery creature to be none other than a (fake) giant tarantula.

Clues had begun to surface that Rowan’s creature was a dangerous predator of some sort as not only did it scare Mojo Rawley silly, but it spewed a strange red liquid on that same broadcast and appeared to bite Rowan the very next week.

