Erick Rowan Finally Unveils Mystery Creature On WWE Raw

written by Forbes March 3, 2020
scare Mojo Rawley silly, but it spewed a strange red liquid on that same broadcast and appeared to bite Rowan the very next week.

Rowan’s reveal could have been made more impactful had his win streak continued and WWE built up the reveal to a specific date, a move that would have bolstered their eternally struggling viewership.

With no more mystery and his win-loss record in shambles, Erick Rowan will quickly begin to trend toward becoming a comedy act as a giant carrying around a plush spider.

He may want to keep in touch with former longtime tag team partner Luke Harper to inquire about life after WWE.

Erick Rowan WWE Raw tarantula No Way Jose mystery creature cage

Erick Rowan revealed his mystery creature to be a giant tarantula.

Credit: WWE.com

For months, WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has carried around a mystery creature in a cage. Rowan spent much of that time on an undefeated streak until he ran into a buzz saw in the form of Aleister Black, who defeated the monster heel two weeks in a row. Rowan has not been the same since, most recently losing by disqualification to R-Truth at WWE Super ShowDown.

Despite having a mysterious creature that was the subject of intrigue among viewers, WWE punted on what could have been even a slight ratings bump for the reveal. Instead, Rowan paid off his months-long secret during an unadvertised backstage segment with No Way Jose.

And after an extended buildup, Erick Rowan revealed his mystery creature to be none other than a (fake) giant tarantula.

Clues had begun to surface that Rowan’s creature was a dangerous predator of some sort as not only did it scare Mojo Rawley silly, but it spewed a strange red liquid on that same broadcast and appeared to bite Rowan the very next week.

Rowan’s reveal could have been made more impactful had his win streak continued and WWE built up the reveal to a specific date, a move that would have bolstered their eternally struggling viewership.

With no more mystery and his win-loss record in shambles, Erick Rowan will quickly begin to trend toward becoming a comedy act as a giant carrying around a plush spider.

He may want to keep in touch with former longtime tag team partner Luke Harper to inquire about life after WWE.

