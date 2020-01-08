Ernesto Valverde Speaks On Spanish Super Cup New Format, Atletico Madrid Clash and Saudi Arabia

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JANUARY 04: Ernesto Valverde, Manager of FC Barcelona looks on prior the Liga … [+] match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at RCDE Stadium on January 4, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Prior to the Spanish Super Cup getting underway in Saudi Arabia this week, FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has spoken on a range of topics including the competition itself, its new format and tomorrow’s semi-final against Atlético Madrid.

On the squad’s experiences thus far in the Middle Eastern kingdom, Valverde said: ‘We are acclimatizing to everything. Last year the Super Cup was in Tangier. This is one more step [in anothe direction]. Let’s see, we’ve just arrived, we had some problem with traffic [which meant he arrived to his press conference two hours late] and we’ll see about the game tomorrow’.

‘It is an absolutely different format than what we are used to,’ he commented on the competition’s change to a final four set-up. ‘It [tomorrow’s clash with Atleti] is a definitive match, not a qualifying round. The one who wins is in the final and we’ll take it as a LaLiga match knowing the difficulty of Atlético [as an opponent].’

Taking a string of B team stars with him on the trip, Valverde was asked if he has rotations in mind. ‘We will see,’ answered the coach. ‘For now we only have one game, tomorrow, and we come [off the back of] playing last Saturday [in the derby against Espanyol]. We do not have to think about much more. After tomorrow’s game, another may or may not come.’

‘We have brought many players because we do not know what might happen,’ Valverde added. ‘There are no easy games against any team and [even] less [so] against these rivals [Atletic, Real Madrid and Valencia] here. Everything can happen in any game.’

Probed on whether he would prefer to be playing the tournament in Spain instead, Valverde responded: ‘It is my fifth Super Cup. In the first three, my team had to play in the opposition’s stadium, the winner of LaLiga, and in these two my team has been champion [but] we [now] have to play a semi-final and [after having played] before in a neutral ground. If they gave me a choice, I prefer the previous format, but it is the Federation that decides,’ he said.

Then asked on whether it is better contested in summer or winter, Valverde said: ‘It has always been the first title [on offer at the beginning] of the season, the game that opens the season, and I thought it was good [as it was]. The Super Cup format has been changed and we will see how it goes. They are attractive games for the public,’ he pointed out.

Pushed to remark on Lionel Messi by a member of the local press, Valverde said that the Argentine is ‘obviously an important player for us and when he is not there we miss him’. ‘When he has been absent we have had to do without him, but it is true that we have played some good games [without his presence]. He is the best in the world and it shows when he is not there,’ it was concluded.

