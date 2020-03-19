Home Business Erykah Badu Opens Up Bedroom For Live Concert Series Says ‘We’ve Got To Keep Moving’
March 19, 2020
Erykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award March 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

One of the most prolific storytellers in R&B and soul, Erykah Badu, invites fans into her bedroom for an intimate live concert series this weekend for $1.

“Peace and love. The show must go on –we gotta keep moving ya’ll, we gotta keep this thing going,” Badu says greeting her 4 million Instagram followers.

The writer, singer, DJ, and creative entrepreneur has been a source of inspiration for fans and peers in the music community since she released Baduizm in 1997. Originally from Dallas, Texas, Erykah Badu broke out after opening up for D’Angelo at 1994 show.

Badu’s first single “On & On” from Baduizm, won a Grammy in 1998.

“We’re a community of artists – our survival depends on performing, creating laughing, living and loving,” Erykah continued on her IGTV today alerting people of the upcoming weekend concert series.

The Quarantine Concert Series starts Saturday March 21, 2020 – time yet to be announced via Erykah’s newly launched BaduWorldMarket.com. Fans will be able choose songs via poll voting . Stay tuned for details and enjoy an NPR Tiny Desk in the meantime.

