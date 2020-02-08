EU Hardline Over Trade Talks With U.K. Will Fail

Shipping containers at the Port of Southampton ready to trade with the EU. (Photo by Matthew … [+] Horwood/Getty Images)

It is just over one week since the U.K. left the EU and with just 47 weeks remaining to agree a comprehensive trade deal it looks as though the hardline approach of the EU is going to be severely tested.

The post-Brexit trade talks are being framed as a showdown between a hardline Brussels and Boris Johnson, buoyed by his majority of 80 seats in the House of Commons. It looks as though the U.K. will not be bullied into accepting EU rules as Johnson seeks to deliver on his message securing a good deal for an independent U.K. Certainly, in the first week of February, price action in EURGBP trading has been dramatic ranging from 0.8408 to 0.8538. This has left the pair at the low end of its 12-moth trading range.

France 24 economist Simon Brewer explained:

“Short term gyrations in the foreign exchange markets are of little consequences to the future trajectory of U.K. trade. … I think we are recognising that the EU has some closely held desires and red lines which may indeed have to be found to be more flexible. … This is because the government and Boris Johnson have already shown a certain level of pragmatism with Huawei. … I think they will be buoyed by an unequivocal mandate and he won’t yield.”

The U.K. Is Not A Rule Taker

This view emerged despite the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier and EU Parliament Vice-President Mairead McGuinness issuing warnings to the U.K.

Michel Barnier has insisted the U.K. would have to align its new trading policy with the EU’s despite leaving the bloc. At the same time Ms McGuinness argued the next stage of Brexit, the future trade relationship, could be potentially more difficult than the last three years.

The first sign of a crack has emerged in the tough stance taken by the EU and the reason for disturbance comes from the U.K.’s close geographical neighbour, Ireland.

As the Irish Republic goes to the polls in a general election on Saturday, February 8, Denis Staunton a journalist with the “Irish Times” told Channel 4 News that the victor in the elections may well request Brussels adopts a softer stance.

When it comes to economic growth, Ireland has been dubbed the “Celtic Tiger” and it is certainly a shining example of growth within a rather moribund EU and narrower euro zone. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Ireland expanded 5.0% in the third quarter of 2019 over the same quarter of the previous year. Ireland GDP Annual Growth Rate, (Source: Central Statistics Office of Ireland). That compares to growth of just 1.0% in the single currency region.

Ireland looks to the U.K. as a significant trading partner that accounts for 13.3% of Irish exports worth $18.4 billion. On the import side of trade Ireland takes 27.1% of all imports from the U.K. with a value of $25.4 billion. Fear that emanates from Dublin is based on a view that a tough trade stance could easily threaten a disruption to Irish economic performance.

The Irish Prime Minister or Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has warned that if the election tight, difficulties in forming a government in the Republic could directly impact Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal.

Mr Varadkar said:

“Let’s not repeat some the errors that were made in the first two-and-a-half years, let’s not set such rigid red lines that it makes it hard to come to an agreement and let’s tone down the nationalistic rhetoric. … We all want the U.K. and the EU to have a close relationship, a political relationship, a security relationship and a trading relationship. … I don’t believe the U.K. is going to try to engage in a race to the bottom on issues like pay and workers’ rights but if that is the case, why is there a problem writing that into law, into an international treaty so we all have that assurance?”

Power Play & Brussels Brawl

Brussels is not the capital of a united Europe. Smaller nations have already indicated that as the British are no longer on hand to provide an alternative voice the EU is becoming a sparing contest between Germany and France.

Trade may be the most critical issue, however, an ongoing situation that will ring down the years will the issue of reaching an agreement which of the members of the EU will be forced to increase their financial contributions to the EU budget once the U.K. will have officially stopped paying in at the end of Brexit trade talks.

Until the U.K. stops paying, it is one of just 10 nations that are net contributors to the EU budget. The other 17 are all net recipients of funds and their demands are unlikely to diminish beyond 2020.

Payments into the EU come in three forms. The largest amount is a payment based on the size of each country’s economy, called a GNI (Gross National Income)-based contribution. Countries also pay money based on how much they make in VAT, and on customs duties on their imports from countries outside of the customs union.

Whilst a member, the U.K. as one of the EU’s largest economies, paid in more than most with only Germany and France consistently contributing more funding. Italy paid about the same.

When the U.K. leaves the EU, it won’t continue to pay annual budget contributions, although it will settle a divorce bill agreed with the EU to settle outstanding liabilities, and the government has already indicated that, until at least 2022, it will continue to spend some money on the areas where the EU currently gives us funding.

However, it appears that EU member states are already rejecting the idea of having to pay more into the European project to make up for the missing huge contribution made so far by the U.K.

This will be a problem as in 2018 the U.K. paid in net contribution of £8.9 billion (€10.5 billion, $10.9 billion). Given the EU is really good at spending money it will be desperate to receive the U.K.’s final settlement payment of £39 billion (€4539 billion, $51 billion). For that reason, I think the U.K. and Boris Johnson hold the trump card in the forthcoming trade negotiations.

