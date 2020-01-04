Even Confirmed Deleted ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Palpatine Scenes Wouldn’t Fix Anything

Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars fans are desperate for any sliver of information regarding missing or cut scenes from Rise of Skywalker that might answer lingering questions or somehow make the film better than it was. They received such information this week with a new interview with TROS editor Maryann Brandon, who discussed one such removed scene.

Brandon confirmed that originally there was a bit more information about how (spoilers) Emperor Palpatine survived the end of Return of the Jedi, where he was cast down into a bottomless pit in a soon-to-be-exploded Death Star. Then he shows up 30+ years later as an undead corpse hooked up to some sort of massive crane machine that has some role in keeping him alive. Alive enough to build an army of Sith loyalists and world-killing Star Destroyers, in addition to pulling strings behind the events of the first two films.

As it turns out, we were supposed to get more information here at one point, but it was ultimately pulled. Here the Brandon quote via Huffington Post:

““[There was originally] a little more information about it, what was keeping [Palpatine] alive,” Brandon said, “[but] it seemed to go off topic.”

I have already seen fans saying things like “Off topic? How in the hell is it off topic to explain how the central villain of the entire saga survived certain death??”

While sure, I can understand wanting to know more about how Palpatine was resurrected and kept alive, I’m just not sure how much detail would have made any real difference in the film itself. We’re told that it’s some combination of science and the dark side of the force. Would we really have benefitted from knowing the exact Bacta-infusion process of the giant life-crane behind Palpatine? Do we need to know the exact Sith ritual that has kept him alive in Zombie corpse form? Do we need to see Palpatine using the dark side to pull all his atoms back together after being obliterated in the Death Star explosion?

Honestly, I think more detail about Palpatine’s resurrection may have actually hurt the film, because it would expose a pretty obvious fact: that Palpatine’s return was never actually planned from the start of the new trilogy, and was a last minute swerve as one of the many “course corrections” from The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson killed Snoke, JJ Abrams thought he needed a new big bad and world ending threat, and Palpatine was his choice.

No, I do not believe that either Palpatine’s return or Rey’s Palpatine heritage was planned from JJ Abrams’ Force Awakens and then Rian Johnson disrupted it. Going back to watch The Force Awakens, you really don’t even see a whiff of this potential plotline, and if anything, I think the common theory was correct, that Rey was more than likely supposed to be some lost Skywalker, or at worst, a Kenobi. But a Palpatine? With the resurrected Emperor being the secret villain the entire time? No way. Hence why that entire storyline feels like it came out of nowhere. Because it did, and no amount of detail would make it not feel like that, no matter what was left on the cutting room floor.

I find it funny that there was a big deal made about this alleged “JJ Abrams cut” of the film yesterday based on some giant reddit thread about behind the scenes drama and all the cut scenes from the film. You know what two words are not mentioned at all in that entire thread? “Emperor” and “Palpatine,” despite this being confirmed as a deleted part of the film by the actual editor the very next day. Yet another reason not to believe that ludicrous, randomly sourced report.

Anyway, yes, a lot was no doubt cut from Rise of Skywalker. But I’m guessing a lot of it, like a detailed explanation of Palpatine’s resurrection process, was probably cut for good reason.

