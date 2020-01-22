Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2020 — And What To Watch

Altered Carbon headlines the new content coming to Netflix in February 2020. Here are all the TV … [+]
Credit: Netflix
January has raced by in a blur, and February is already almost upon us. The second month of the new decade is trundling toward us, and winter has us in its cold clutches. I’ve spent most of this month sick with a neverending chest cold, which is the perfect time to binge Netflix shows.
Speaking of which, a whole bunch of new TV shows, movies and Netflix Originals land on the streaming service next month. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights before moving on to the Big List.
At the top of my hype list is the second season of the excellent, dystopian sci-fi series Altered Carbon which comes to Netflix on February 27th. The first season was truly spectacular, if also very dark and violent. It’s very reminiscent of Blade Runner (which comes to Netflix on the 1st) and Neuromancer and if you haven’t seen the first season yet, please do yourself a favor and watch it before Season 2 drops. Here’s the description of this coming season:
“When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.”
You can see the teaser for the new season right here.
Second on my list of Netflix picks for February is Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico starring Diego Luna which lands on the 21st. I’ve really enjoyed each season of Narcos. Both the Colombian and Mexican stories are fascinating. And while nothing will compare to Pablo Escobar, Luna’s Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is a surprisingly complex drug lord.
A new Netflix Original that looks interesting is Locke & Key, which is based off of the comics by the same name. The show hits Netflix on the 7th. Here’s the official description:
“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the long awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics.”
Looks kind of creepy. Like a sadistic Narnia. I’m intrigued.
Beyond these Netflix Originals, there are some great movies coming to Netflix next month, mostly on the 1st. The Dirty Dozen is a classic WWII film that’s basically the predecessor to Suicide Squad. Other classics include Dirty Harry, Driving Miss Daisy and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. And since this is a Leap Year, we have one extra day in February. Jerry Maguire lands on the 29th.
Now on to the Big List….
Feb. 1st
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Feb 3rd
- Sordo (Netflix Film)
- Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
Feb 4th
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original)
Feb 5th
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Sotry
Feb 6th
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)
Feb 7th
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
- Locke & Key (Netflix Original)
- My Holo Love (Netflix Original)
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb 8th
- The Coldest Game
Feb 9th
- Better Call Saul Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
- Polaroid
Feb 11th
- Good Time
- Camino A Roma (Netflix Documentary)
- Q Ball
Feb 12th
- Anna Karenina
- To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)
Feb 13th
- Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
- Love is Blind (Netflix Original)
- Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Feb 14th
- Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)
- Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)
Feb 15th
- Starship Troopers
Feb 17th
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)
Feb 19th
- Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Feb 20th
- Spectros (Netflix Original)
Feb 21st
- A Haunted House
- Babies (Netflix Documentary)
- Gentefied (Netflix Original)
- Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
- Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)
- System Crasher (Netflix Film)
Feb 22nd
- Girl on the Third Floor
Feb 23rd
- Full Count
Feb 25th
- Every Time I Die
Feb 26th
- I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)
Feb 27th
- Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers (Netflix Original)
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (Netflix Family)
Feb 28th
- All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)
- Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)
- Queen Sono (Netflix Original)
- Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)
- Unstoppable (Netflix Original)
Feb 29th
- Jerry Maguire
