Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020 And What To Watch

Here are all the TV shows, movies and Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in March, 2020 and what to … [+] watch.

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has another month chock-full of content, both new and old, coming this March. Some popular Netflix shows return and some new Netflix Original Films make their debut.

There’s also plenty of movies and other content to keep you busy through the last full month of winter. Here’s some highlights before we move on to the Big List.

Kingdom, Netflix’s South Korean historical zombie drama, returns for its second season. The show takes place in the late 16th century after the Japanese invasion of Korea and is part period piece, part horror show. The first season was just six episodes long and the same is true for the second season. Kingdom Season 2 lands on Netflix on March 13th. Here’s the trailer:

The other big Netflix Original TV show returning next month is Season 3 of Ozark. Jason Bateman’s crime drama set in the titular Ozarks last aired in August of 2018 so it’s been a minute. You’ll need to wait until March 27th to binge it, however. Still a ways off. I need to watch this show. My girlfriend is all caught up I’m pretty sure but I’ve only seen the first episode. Too many shows! How can I keep up?

Ozark Season 3

Credit: Netflix

Altered Carbon’s second season airs February 27th (you can read my review here) but it’s only the first Altered Carbon show you get to watch this year. The dystopian cyberpunk series is getting a Netflix Original Anime created by Cowboy Bepop creator Dai Sato called Altered Carbon: Resleeved. Read more about it here. It hits Netflix on March 19th.

Altered Carbon Resleeved

Credit: Netflix

Another exciting release is the third season of Netflix’s animated Castlevania series from producer Adi Shankar. It’s a terrific animated video game adaptation and I’m thrilled for a new season. This is the correct way to adapt a video game into another medium and other film and TV producers should take note.

Check out the trailer:

Some quality films head to Netflix on the first of the month which is when we always see the majority of non-Netflix movies drop. Shawshank Redemption is a classic redemption story based on a Stephen King novella and definitely worth watching. I haven’t seen it since high school, come to think of it. I should probably remedy that.

The very strange, extremely dark There Will Be Blood also comes to Netflix on the first. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Daniel Day Lewis, I honestly don’t know if I can honestly say I liked the movie but I’m still glad I saw it if that makes any sense. It’s a good film, just relentlessly bleak.

If you’re looking for a mobster movie—maybe The Irishman wasn’t your cup of tea?—the wonderful classic Goodfellas also lands on the 1st. For my part, I think Martin Scorsese was never better. Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci . . . it’s one of the greatest mob movies ever made. Just writing about it makes me want to watch it again.

Ironically, Outbreak is also landing on March 1st. I’ve just been thinking I’d like to watch that again. Maybe it’s the whole coronavirus scare but it’s just been on my mind. It’s a great movie starring Dustin Hoffman alongside a great cast about a deadly virus that gets an entire town in California quarantined. Very tense, exciting movie and somewhat timely I suppose.

Okay, there’s lots of other great stuff coming to Netflix in March. Check out the full list below.

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)

That’s all folks!

If there’s something I failed to highlight that you really love or want me to watch please do let me know on Twitter or Facebook. I’m also on Instagram and YouTube and I never turn down a follow… Thanks! Have a great weekend!

Source