Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2020

Okay, here’s everything leaving Netflix in March:
Leaving March 3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
F the Prom
Leaving March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
Coraline
Leaving March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West
Black Panther is one of the biggest titles leaving Netflix this March. Here are the rest.
Credit: Disney
There are quite a few movies leaving Netflix during the month of March and some of them are quite good and worth watching before they sail on for other shores.
Black Panther leaves early in the month and Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time follows soon after, both making their way to Disney Plus. (I never did see A Wrinkle In Time. I didn’t hear good things and that’s one of my most beloved childhood novels so . . . I don’t really feel like ruining it for myself—but Black Panther was great).
Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight also make an exit but fortunately we watched both of those recently. What terrific Batman movies. Hopefully The Batman is better than the DCEU Batman films.
Kill Bill Vol 1 and Kill Bill Vol 2 will ninja kick their way off the streaming service in March as well.
Finally, both The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers say goodbye to Netflix for the time being and sail off to the Grey Havens.
Batman Begins
Credit: Warner Bros
