Everything Was Spectacular About Ben Simmons’ Triple-Double For The Philadelphia 76ers

Last spring, Ben Simmons wound up in some verbal jousting during a contentious playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets. It was not really his doing and the Sixers wound up winning the series in five games before bowing out on an epic game-winning jumper by Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Which brings us to Monday’s appearance in Brooklyn where you could not help and notice the disparity in guard play – although Simmons is listed at 6-foot-10 even though the boxscore lists him as a guard.

He is more of a point forward, but however you want to describe him, Simmons was the best player on the floor when the 76ers made all the plays in a 117-111 win over the reeling Brooklyn Nets, who are dealing with numerous defeats of late and another Kyrie Irving injury.

Just how dazzling was Simmons?

Shortly after Simmons completed his final line of 34 points, 12 assists, 12 rebounds and five steals, coach Brett Brown was “ridiculously dominant”. That’s putting it modestly but in the context of all-time performances, it is high up on the list of brilliant ones.

Precisely it was just that, especially when you run those numbers on basketball-reference’s game-finder feature and it shows that nobody ever totaled at least 34 points, 12 assists, 12 rebounds and five steals in the same game. The closest was Magic Johnson totaling 33 points, 17 assists, 15 rebounds and six steals on March 29, 1981 against Denver. The next closest was Lafayette “Fat Lever” getting 31 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals for Denver on Jan. 7, 1988 at Chicago.

In terms of triple-doubles that also featured the player getting at least five steals. It was the 18th instance of a player getting a triple-double with at least 30 points and five steals and the first time it was achieved since James Harden went for 35 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals on Nov. 9, 2017 in Houston.

For the Sixers, it was their sixth triple-double where the player got at least five steals.

George McGinnis totaled 38 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals in 1976 against Buffalo (now the Los Angeles Clippers) and Charles Barkley scored 29 in his five-steal triple-double at New Jersey on 1990). McGinnis also had two triple-doubles 1975-76 with at least five steals and T.J. McConnell had one with at least five steals when he also totaled 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Knicks nearly two years ago.

In whatever way you want to put what Simmons did into any type of historical context, there was a more significant aspect and while the numbers are nice, it might have been irrelevant if the Sixers lost on the day Simmons enjoyed his finest of the 26 career triple-doubles.

Except there was these two other things that do not appear in stat lines, in boxscores and in the game-finder. It was the sheer will to get a win and it was apparent in the latter stages of the third quarter when Simmons blitzed the Nets with an assortment of moves to make it a one-point game with 12 minutes to play.

“Just his determination. There was a determination, there was a spirit, there was a committed performance offensive and defensively,” coach Brett Brown said. “And he just wasn’t going to let the team lose. We’re all going to look at his stat sheet and say ‘wow’. You’re going to see a triple-double and 34 points. Look at the volume of free throws, look at his steels. He just peppered the stat sheet all over the place.

“But what I see is his spirit, his body language, his facial expressions. They reeked of ‘we’re going to win and you guys hang onto me and I will carry you’ I felt like he did that in many ways.”

That was after Brown told his team that their desire to win was “as good as it’s been”, a moment the Sixers captured on video for social media.

Every aspect of Brown’s 111-word answer applied to Simmons, who resembled the same player who attracted 51 NBA scouts to his first appearance in Brooklyn on Nov. 23, 2015 when he totaled 21 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in an 81-80 loss to Marquette

And since the game was played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the same time as conference players of the week are announced, appropriately enough Simmons was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week while producing his impressive triple-double.

The Sixers scored 108 points with Simmons on the floor in 42 minutes and when he was not slashing his way to the rim on the way to tying a career-high 34 points, those 12 assists had a significant impact. resulting in 31 points.

And this all took place after Brown was asked about the viewpoint Simmons could be more assertive and aggressive down the stretch at times.

“I think Ben Simmons judgement world is bizarre to me, and oftentimes amazing unfair and a little bit inaccurate,” Brown said. “What I do as the coach is you judge it holistically about his defense, and how he created for others and I view him in that light.”

Anyway you want to slice it, how Simmons got the triple-double was a real treat to watch for basketball fans and especially the Sixers.

