Everything You Need To Know About The Coronavirus And Seafood Safety

Shoppers in a Hong Kong wear protective masks to purchase seafood in a market.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is affecting industries worldwide, and seafood is no exception. With high anxiety and fear surrounding the virus, misinformation can spread quickly as everyone tries to make sense of a rapid change of lifestyle. Here’s what you need to know about how the coronavirus affects seafood safety, according to public health professionals.

There is no evidence suggesting that the coronavirus can be spread through food products or food packaging

As of now, there’s no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through food. According to the FDA regarding the safety of consumer products: “Again, we want to reassure the public that at this time there is no evidence that food or food packaging have been associated with transmission and no reason to be concerned”.

The source of the virus is still unknown

According to the World Health Organization, there have been no confirmed animal sources of COVID-19. According to the most recent situation report from March 14th, the virus does have a live animal source, but that source is unknown at this time. However the WHO does offer the following advice as a precaution: “when visiting live animal markets, avoid direct contact with animals and surfaces in contact with animals” They advise to use good food safety practices at all times and to “handle raw meat, milk or animal organs with care to avoid contamination of uncooked foods and avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products”. These precautions do not differ from normal food safety precautions.

Additionally, the WHO states that receiving packages from an area where COVID-19 has been reported is safe: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low”.

Food safety regulations will not be changed

The FDA is responsible for ensuring the safety of imported and domestic seafood on the market and this is done through several measures, including foreign country assessments and inspections of foreign processing facilities.

The FDA announced that it will be suspending most foreign inspections through April. However, maintaining oversight of imported goods will not be compromised and will be addressed through “alternative tools and methods” including physical inspections on imports, sampling products and denying products deemed unsafe.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting seafood retailers, fishers and fish farmers as well

The increased health and safety measures could affect seafood supply chains and many seafood suppliers are looking for alternative markets. Import restrictions and lockdowns in Italy, France and Spain are taking a toll on local fishers and seafood suppliers, and consumer buying behaviors are also shifting. Online orders of frozen and processed fish are much higher now that many are avoiding fresh fish entirely and opting to stay home over visiting the markets.

There are still many unknowns about COVID-19 and the situation is constantly changing. Up-to-date information can be found through the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the National Institutes of Health.

