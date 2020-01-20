Ex-Secret Service Agent Evy Poumpouras On Bravo’s New ‘Spy Games’

Former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent “Evy” Poumpouras standing on duty for then-President Barack … [+] Obama in 2010. Poumpouras appears on the new Bravo show “Spy Games.”

Taking everyday people and turning them into spies has been the plot of many a movie—Spies Like Us, Top Secret! and The Spy Who Dumped Me come to mind. But while those movies play the spy world for laughs, spies do actually require a particular set of skills to be successful.

A new reality show on Bravo tests wannabe spies on a variety of tasks, including intelligence gathering, endurance and mental toughness.

Spy Games, which bows on Monday at 10 p.m., enlisted the assistance of three former spies to gauge the mental and physical fitness of the contestants. One of the three, Evy Poumpouras, is a former Secret Service special agent who served in the protective detail for President Barack Obama.

She says the most critical trait for a wannabe spy is humility.

“Knowing that you don’t know everything is so important,” says Poumpouras, who has also worked as an interrogator and gone undercover. “When people think they know everything, that’s the moment when you become obsolete. If you have a big ego, you won’t make it through the training. The ability to hear what someone else is saying can help connect you to people.”

And listening to what they have to say proves critical in many cases, notes Poumpouras.

Spy Games, like many a reality competition, is often played for laughs, but there’s a big prize on the line—$100,000.

The contestants live together in a house, as has become de rigueur for reality programming, where they spy on each other as they complete challenges.

If this all sounds like a funny way to find spies, you may be alarmed to know the show is based on a real-life U.S. program called Station S, which recruited civilians and housed them together to train.

Poumpouras notes that another quality of a great spy is slowing down and processing a task before getting started. “Sometimes people are so worried about who gets there first, they’re not worried about how to get there,” she says. “When giving missions to do, a sense of panic comes over. I try having people check that.”

Poumpouras, whose new book, Becoming Bulletproof, will be published in April, says the final part of being a good spy is keeping in mind that this is not your show.

“When I was in the Secret Service, I kept the mindset always that I was in service of a greater thing. It’s not about me, not about myself,” she says.

