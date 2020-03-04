Home Business Exclusive: Tinder Is Launching A Concierge Service To Save Your Love Life
Business

Exclusive: Tinder Is Launching A Concierge Service To Save Your Love Life

written by Forbes March 4, 2020
Exclusive: Tinder Is Launching A Concierge Service To Save Your Love Life
is getting talked about a little bit on the sub-Reddit devoted to discussing the app. (Did you get served this ad? Tell me whether you found out more from Tinder about the service at abrown@forbes.com.)

Tinder already offers two subscription services. One is Tinder Plus, which provides an ad-free experience, unlimited swipes and the ability to browse singles around the world, among other things. The other is Tinder Gold. It includes “top picks” (potential matches that Tinder thinks are especially suitable for you) and the ability to see who has already swiped right on you. Those plans use so-called dynamic pricing, giving Tinder the ability to change the price based factors like a user’s age, location and other elements. For the record, I pay $14.99 per month for Tinder Gold as a 30-year-old man living in Hoboken, N.J.

A Tinder spokesman, meanwhile, declined to comment beyond a written statement with even fewer details than the ad: "We’re always thinking of ways to help our members get the most out of their Tinder experience – and continuously test new ways to provide guidance, with the aim of helping them do just that."

” readability=”39.58435207824″>

In this photo illustration a Tinder logo seen displayed on a...

(Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Not getting as many Tinder matches as you’d like? Pay extra, and Tinder will start helping with that.

Tinder is preparing to roll out what it’s calling “Tinder Concierge.” It released an ad on its dating app Tuesday touting the new service, showing a stretch limo pulling up outside an ornate building. Details are pretty minimal. Check out this screenshot:

tinder concierge

The ad is getting talked about a little bit on the sub-Reddit devoted to discussing the app. (Did you get served this ad? Tell me whether you found out more from Tinder about the service at abrown@forbes.com.)

Tinder already offers two subscription services. One is Tinder Plus, which provides an ad-free experience, unlimited swipes and the ability to browse singles around the world, among other things. The other is Tinder Gold. It includes “top picks” (potential matches that Tinder thinks are especially suitable for you) and the ability to see who has already swiped right on you. Those plans use so-called dynamic pricing, giving Tinder the ability to change the price based factors like a user’s age, location and other elements. For the record, I pay $14.99 per month for Tinder Gold as a 30-year-old man living in Hoboken, N.J.

A Tinder spokesman, meanwhile, declined to comment beyond a written statement with even fewer details than the ad: “We’re always thinking of ways to help our members get the most out of their Tinder experience – and continuously test new ways to provide guidance, with the aim of helping them do just that.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ask Larry: Will My Wife’s Social Security Widow’s...

January 19, 2020

‘Phantasy Star Online 2’ English Closed Beta Starts...

February 1, 2020

Inside The ‘Jurassic World’ Live Tour And Its...

December 24, 2019

When It Comes To Electronic Voting, California Is...

February 5, 2020

How Khalid’s Dog Maui Became The Star Of...

February 12, 2020

Crashing A Space Station of ‘Death Star’-Size Would...

January 2, 2020

BTS Ended 2019 As The Fourth-Most-Successful Group On...

January 10, 2020

MLB, Umpires Tentatively Agree To New Labor Agreement...

December 22, 2019

How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC 246...

January 18, 2020

$645 Billion Cyber Risk Could Trigger Liquidity Crisis,...

February 8, 2020

Leave a Comment