Exclusive: Tinder Is Launching A Concierge Service To Save Your Love Life

(Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Not getting as many Tinder matches as you’d like? Pay extra, and Tinder will start helping with that.

Tinder is preparing to roll out what it’s calling “Tinder Concierge.” It released an ad on its dating app Tuesday touting the new service, showing a stretch limo pulling up outside an ornate building. Details are pretty minimal. Check out this screenshot:

The ad is getting talked about a little bit on the sub-Reddit devoted to discussing the app. (Did you get served this ad? Tell me whether you found out more from Tinder about the service at abrown@forbes.com.)

Tinder already offers two subscription services. One is Tinder Plus, which provides an ad-free experience, unlimited swipes and the ability to browse singles around the world, among other things. The other is Tinder Gold. It includes “top picks” (potential matches that Tinder thinks are especially suitable for you) and the ability to see who has already swiped right on you. Those plans use so-called dynamic pricing, giving Tinder the ability to change the price based factors like a user’s age, location and other elements. For the record, I pay $14.99 per month for Tinder Gold as a 30-year-old man living in Hoboken, N.J.

A Tinder spokesman, meanwhile, declined to comment beyond a written statement with even fewer details than the ad: “We’re always thinking of ways to help our members get the most out of their Tinder experience – and continuously test new ways to provide guidance, with the aim of helping them do just that.”