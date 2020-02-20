Expensify Yourself With This Free App That Has 8 Million Users

Managing expenses is the first accounting problem faced by any business, says Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett.

“Way before you have revenue, you have expenses,” Barrett points out.

Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett

Expensify

Yet, when Barrett founded his San Francisco-based company in 2008, he said the main competition for managing expenses was Excel spreadsheets, if that.

“The overwhelming majority does nothing,” Barrett said. “You’d be shocked by how many people say, ‘I give the shoebox (of receipts) to the bookkeeper at the end of the year.’”

Expensify was the first mobile app to offer expense management, according to Barrett.

“What put us on the scene was a mobile-first approach and a viral, employee-focused approach,” Barrett said. “Everyone else was trying to sell to the boss. We sell to you. Don’t ask permission. Download our app free and start scanning receipts.”

Barrett, 43, says Expensify’s gutsy approach to selling itself to employees first, and relying on them to be its ambassador to the boss and the company, has enabled Expensify to “explode on the market.”

Expensify makes it easy to support worthy causes while keeping track of your expenses.

Expensify

Today, 12 years after launching, Expensify is processing billions of dollars in expenses for about 8 million users, more than all of his competition put together, Barrett claims.

Recently, Expensify launched a new corporate card intended to put a stop to the common practice of employees fronting the cost of their own expenses, only to wait weeks, if not months, to be reimbursed.

“Expense management is personal,” Barrett says. “You extend a zero-interest loan to your own employer and have to act like a repo man to get paid back.”

Getting paid back quickly would be nice, Barrett says, but even better is not lending your company money in the first place. That’s where Expensify’s corporate card comes in. Barrett is the first to admit that corporate expense cards are nothing new, but says Expensify’s card solves many of the common problems with existing cards.

“One of the earliest problems is how much credit do I give my employees?” Barrett said.

Expensify has its headquarters in San Francisco.

Expensify

Expensify has a unique solution. Its card will always work as long as the expenses are within the company’s expense policy.

“Going to a strip club is not approved, going to a restaurant, you’ll be good,” Barrett said. “We can tell instantly, is the purchase good or bad?”

With Expensify’s card, the employer can specify a limit on how many unconfirmed expenses it’s willing to allow. If someone goes beyond the limit, the card turns off automatically until an administrator approves the expense.

“Ours is the only card in the world that does this, the only card integrated with management,” Barrett said.

